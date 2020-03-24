What does the Democrats’ coronavirus bill contain? Arts funding, union support and more

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As Senate Republicans Monday evening after two unsuccessful procedural votes on their version of a coronavirus response bill, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has released its house version of legislation to combat the disease and its economic effects – and it includes a set of provisions with questionable relevance to the pandemic that has killed more than 17,000 worldwide and sickened more than 390,000.

The $ 2.5 trillion package includes many of the same elements as the Senate bill, which is still being negotiated Tuesday morning – Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says he plans to vote on a Senate bill Tuesday evening. These similarities include support for workers and small businesses financially affected by the large-scale economic downturn resulting from the spread of the epidemic; assistance to hospitals and health care workers in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies; tax breaks for average Americans; direct cash assistance to all adult Americans and other measures directly applicable to the current crisis.

But it also includes a number of other measures that have plagued Republicans, including funding for the Kennedy Center – a performing arts center in Washington, DC – eliminating the US Postal Service’s debt to the Treasury, a requirement that airlines accept assistance. under the bill have a union representative on their board of directors, environmental regulations for airlines and more.

Pelosi argued that the Senate bill, unlike that of the House, “would give priority to corporations, not workers and families”. Republicans, on the other hand, have argued that Democrats are using the pandemic to advance agenda items on the left under the pretext of a bill to fight the coronavirus.

“They should be embarrassed,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of similar proposals being pushed by Senate Democrats. “There is no time for this nonsense.”

Here are some of the elements of the Democrats’ $ 2.404 billion bill in the House.

Diversity provisions

The House of Democrats bill requires any business receiving coronavirus-related aid to disclose diversity statistics, including race, gender, employee compensation, board diversity and the structure of its offices which deal with diversity and inclusion.

The reports, which will be released within a year of companies accepting federal coronavirus assistance, will also include the “number and dollar value invested in suppliers of minority and women … including professional services (legal and advisory) and asset managers, and deposits and other accounts with minority deposit-taking institutions, in relation to all supplier investments. “

Post office bailout

Part of the bill would eliminate $ 11 billion in debt to the US postal service – money he currently owes to the Treasury. It would also force the Treasury to “eliminate the $ 3 billion annual borrowing limit in the current law,” according to a summary of the bill released by the Democrats in the House.

Strengthening the Union

In addition to requiring that each airline that receives money through the bill have a union representative on its board of directors, the House Democrats’ summary indicates that the bill would cancel a variety of executive orders issued by the Trump administration on collective bargaining.

Environmental provisions

All airlines that accept aid from the Democrats’ bill would be forced to “offset their carbon emissions and reduce their overall emissions by 50% by 2050”. This fits with the environmental plans of Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for the U.S. to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The bill would also expand an FAA program that encourages airports to purchase eco-friendly equipment and create a “cash for clunkers” program – similar to the one created by the Obama administration for cars – but for older planes.

In addition, it will provide $ 1.2 billion in subsidies over five years for the production of “sustainable aviation fuels” that reduce greenhouse gas emissions “by at least 30%” compared to traditional jet fuel .

Obamaphones

A section of Pelosi’s bill allocates $ 1 billion and calls on the federal authorities to immediately extend the “emergency broadband guarantee” for every household that contains at least one “eligible low-income consumer”. This would include any “mass market retail service by wire or radio that offers the ability to transmit and receive data from all or almost all Internet endpoints, including all ancillary capabilities and allowing surgery from the communications department. “

This advantage would include cell phones.

The Republican National Committee on Congress said the House bill was “full of untied Liberal gifts, including the return of the Obamaphone,” a program that the Government Accountability Office found “plagued by fraud. “according to a Washington Times compared to the time.

Newspaper retirement plans

The Democrats’ plan for the House, according to its summary, expands on a recent law that provides “relief from pension funding for a number of community newspaper plan sponsors.”

Minimum wage of $ 15 for companies accepting help

Two different sections of the summary of the bill in the House of Democrats deal with the minimum wage. One provision “would require companies receiving federal assistance” to pay all their employees at least $ 15 an hour. In addition to the minimum wage, this same provision includes a ban on golden parachutes, restricted bonuses and compensation for executives, a ban on share buybacks and a ban on companies to modify their collective agreements.

Kennedy Center

House Democrats Bill provides $ 35 million to keep the Washington-based John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts operational and able to pay for its expenses during the economic downturn associated with the coronavirus.

The next page of the bill indicates that $ 300 million would be allocated to the National Endowment of the Arts and an additional $ 300 million to the National Endowment of the Humanities.

Voting register

The House Democrats bill has a variety of election-related mandates, including that states allow at least 15 days of advance polling for elections and absentee ballots without excuse – two things that might be helpful for holding elections during the continuous period. Coronavirus threat.

But it also prohibits states “from imposing additional conditions or requirements on the eligibility of an elector to vote as a notary or the signatures of witnesses, and prohibits the requirement of ID to obtain a ballot. vote”.

It also forces states to allow same-day voter registration, a practice that is becoming more common in the United States but is far from universal.

Student loans

The Democrats’ summary of their bill would eliminate “a minimum of $ 10,000 in federal and private student loan debt for each borrower in debt.” Delivering student loans has been an inescapable issue for Democrats in Congress and on the trail of the presidential campaign.

Gregg Re of Fox News, Joseph A Wulfsohn, Jason Donner and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.