What does the shelter in place in the California Bay area mean?

Monday, several counties of California Bay Area announced the establishment of a refuge which will start to be applied Tuesday at midnight and will touch approximately seven million residents.

Regional officials hope the order will help prevent the spread of the disease. coronavirus in the region, which, according to the Los Angeles Times, is the most affected area in the state with 290 cases. It is the first of its kind in the United States, according to reports, and lasts until April 7.

WHO IS AFFECTED BY THE ORDER

The on-site shelter order announced Monday includes seven counties in the greater San Francisco Bay area. In addition to San Francisco, the order includes Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin and Contra Costa, according to the Guardian.

WHAT DOES THE ORDER MEAN?

The Los Angeles Times reported that under the order, residents will have to stay at home unless they are traveling for essential needs. Local authorities have said residents will be able to venture out to buy food and other necessities. They can also buy gas and go to the bank. Residents will be able to go to restaurants, but only to take food. BART will continue to operate. SFGate reported that residents are allowed to leave their homes, but must stay at least six feet from others to avoid the transmission of disease.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott told SFGate that the police would apply the order in a “compassionate and common sense approach”.

“We intend to adhere to the spirit of what is going on to keep people safe and prevent the spread of this virus,” he said. The report indicates that the homeless are not subject to the order.

The Bay Area Order tells people to work from home unless they provide essential services such as public safety, sanitation and medical services.

California’s national parks and state parks remained open, but many parks said they closed indoor spaces, including visitor centers and museums.

