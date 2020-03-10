What Happens After Overcoming Coronavirus?

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week the death rate coronavirus is 3.4%, which means it is much more deadly than the flu, but most people who get it get better over time.

COVID-19 has infected more than 113,000 people and killed more than 4,000 people worldwide since its discovery last December, but about 64,000 have recovered from the virus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China now has more patients cured than those still infected, while eight people in the United States have also recovered from the virus.

There is currently no vaccine or antiviral treatment for the virus. People are urged to seek medical care to help relieve symptoms or support their vital functions in severe cases, according to the CDC.

But what happens after you overcome the coronavirus?

People infected with the virus should remain isolated in medical care or at home until they can no longer test positive for the virus. Once you’ve gotten over the virus, the test has been negative and the healthcare professionals have eliminated it, you may just be released into the community.

Although the time to clear will vary depending on your age and pre-existing health conditions, those at high risk of contracting the virus are the elderly and those with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems.

“If you are a positive COVID-19 case, you remain isolated until tests show that you are negative,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control and prevention at UW Health in Wisconsin, according to NBC News.

“Then you can be released back into the community,” she added.

Although many have recovered, it has also been reported that some people got rid of the virus before they tested positive later. A woman in Japan was released from a hospital after her recovery, but was admitted weeks later after having a sore throat and chest, according to the local government.

A man in China was also expelled from a quarantine center after the swab tests returned negative, according to his widow.

WHO officials said the initial tests were wrong and that the patients could probably not be re-infected after such a short time.

“Based on the evidence we have, these cases have not been reinfected,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of the WHO emerging diseases unit, according to International Business Times.

However, a negative test does not always mean that the patient is free from the virus, according to Marc Lipsitch, epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“A test for the virus is positive if there was enough virus on the swab at the time you stamped the person,” he said, according to the New York Times.

The number of re-infected patients who still had low levels of virus when discharged was not done on a large scale as a priority, the document reported. The only problem is that the virus is still very poorly understood.

“We don’t know anything about this virus,” said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University.