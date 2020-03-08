What happens if a case of coronavirus emerges in a Canadian school?

In Canada, no case of coronavirus has yet appeared in elementary or secondary schools, but the virus still has an impact on the lives of students.

A number of school boards have canceled classroom trips abroad and it is certainly possible that a student or teacher was infected at some point during this crisis.

The transmission of viruses in schools “is amplified” because young students are generally less compliant with effective practices of hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, Public Health Agency of Canadathe website of.

In addition, they socialize with each other in a way that can increase transmission, the website said.

CBC News is examining the ramifications if a case of a new coronavirus materializes in a school.

How have other jurisdictions reacted internationally to the virus with regard to schools?

A recent report from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) indicates that schools have been closed in 13 countries to contain the spread of COVID-19, affecting more than 290 million students worldwide.

“Although temporary school closings due to health and other crises are unfortunately not new, the scale and speed of the current education disruption in the world is unprecedented and, if it continues, could threaten the right education, “said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. in a report.

What about Canada?

There is no widespread transmission of the disease in Canada, so PHAC did not recommend closing Canadian schools.

Last week, students arrived at the West Pender campus of Canada West University to find the doors locked. One notice explained that the building was being disinfected. A press release on its website said the move was “proactive and precautionary” after the school learned that a student had a suspected illness caused by a new coronavirus. (Ken Leedham / CBC News)

A suspected case of COVID-19 has shut down a business school in downtown Vancouver for at least three days while the building is sanitized, the school said Thursday.

And the students of Sussex Regional High School in New Brunswick, who visited Italy this week, were ordered to avoid going back to school for two weeks after their scheduled return home on Saturday.

What will happen if a case emerges in a Canadian school?

At the very least, all students in the class of an affected student or teacher would be quarantined at their homes, said Colin Furness, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Information at the University of Toronto.

However, it’s also possible that the entire school may be closed and all students and staff will be tested, said Stephen Hoption Cann, professor at the School of Population & Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

“Any environment where there is a high density of people is conducive to the spread of the virus,” he said.

Who would call to close the school?

The decision to close an entire school would likely be a coordinated effort with local and provincial officials, school boards and health officials, said Furness.

What types of problems can school closures lead to?

While closing a school would certainly be detrimental to student education, it would also have social and economic repercussions.

PHAC has recognized that a school closure would have significant consequences for certain groups, such as single parents and caregivers, children who participate in school nutrition programs, families who cannot afford increase child care costs and parents who do not have flexible work schedules or paid leave. benefits.

Could the lessons continue?

Distance learning is always a possibility. In Miami-Dade County, Florida, for example, the district has provided laptops, tablets and smartphones that some students can take home in anticipation of a possible epidemic. It also provides Internet connectivity to some low-income students, the The New York Times reported.

The University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia are developing contingency plans for videoconferencing conferences and administering remote exams, reports the Globe and Mail.

However, organizing class teaching in elementary and secondary schools could be a challenge.

Is closing a school a good way to contain the virus?

In Japan, schools have been closed across the country. But some experts question the effectiveness of this strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Since the largest groups of people affected by the disease are in their 50s or 60s, closing elementary, middle and secondary schools doesn’t make much sense from a public health perspective,” Reiko Saito, professor at the Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, said in an email to the Japan Times.

A report by the Center for Global Development said that a review of 79 articles on school closings during flu pandemics show that there is no consistent effect of school closings as a strategy to contain epidemics.

The CGD also said that if schools are closed, contact between children outside of school should also be limited. Otherwise, the benefits of closing schools will be greatly reduced.

How long should a school be closed?

In 2012, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh examined data from the 2009 H1N1 epidemic and its transmission to try to determine the best time to close schools in the event of an epidemic.

Pedestrian wears protective mask while walking in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Expert says if schools are closed due to coronavirus, young students must not socialize in other face to face contexts. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

“What we discovered is that the optimal time is eight weeks for transmission of the disease,” said Tina Batra Hershey, assistant professor at Pitt Graduate School of Public Health, recently told the Baltimore Sun.

Opening schools too early could make students vulnerable to infection. But the same model might not follow for this epidemic, she told the Sun, and it should be left to local school systems to decide.

Would it ever make sense to close all schools in the country?

Furness said he thought it would be “extremely inappropriate”, in part because of the economic cost.

“I think you have to do it locally where it emerges,” he said.

“I think if there is a case in Scarborough, I would close schools in this area, in this neighborhood, in this region. I don’t even think I would do that. I wouldn’t do everything [Greater Toronto Area.]

“I would wait for a second case and see where it spreads.”