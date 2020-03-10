What Happens to the 2020 Candidate Delegates After They’ve Left?

The race for Democrats presidential nomination is a battle for the delegates.

While five great Democratic candidates have suspended their campaigns for the past week and a half, the rapid winnowing of the field raises the question: what happens to the delegates they won?

Read on for an explanation.

How many delegates are needed to win?

In this year, Democratic nomination campaign, 1 991 promised delegates are necessary for a candidate to officially win the nomination during the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee.

Where is the race for the delegates?

On the way to the primaries and the March 10 caucuses, former vice president Joe Biden has 670 delegates, which gives it a lead of 96 delegates over Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who has 574. The only other candidate remaining in the race, Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, has two delegates.

How many delegates do these former candidates have?

Before giving up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts won 69 delegates, former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg won 61, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg won 26, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota won seven.

So what happens to these delegates?

It is complicated.

The short answer is that some of these delegates will ultimately be redistributed to other candidates still in the race while others will become “free agents” at this summer’s convention.

According to the rules adopted by the National Democratic Committee, what happens to these delegates depends on how they have been won. There are two ways for a candidate to win delegates: by reaching the 15% statewide threshold or by reaching 15% in a congressional district.

Tell me about the statewide promised delegates.

Delegates promised at the state level will be reassigned to candidates still in the race when the states parties organize conventions, which usually take place after a primary and before the national convention. In this case, it means that Biden or Sanders – or theoretically Gabbard from now on – will take delegates.

Political scientist Josh Putnam – the author of the Frontloading HQ political website – went on Twitter a few days ago to explain what would happen to the 49 statewide delegates won by former candidates. The quick answer is that they would be divided almost equally by Biden and Sanders.

What about those who won at the district level of Congress?

As for the approximately 114 promised delegates won at the Congress district level, they are not reassigned in the spring and would head to the July convention as “free agents”, according to DNC rules.

Some of these delegates may feel compelled to support anyone who their candidate has approved after giving up. Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar have all supported Biden, with Warren remaining neutral from now on.

Could these delegates play a crucial role in choosing the candidate?

If the battle to reach 1,991 delegates remains tight between Biden and Sanders, the delegates pledged to White House hopes that dropped out of the race could be a factor in determining which candidate will win the nomination.

Technically, all of the promised delegates are free to potentially support whomever they want because they are linked to a candidate through a pledge – and nothing more. They could theoretically fail and support a different candidate, but this rarely happens.