What Harris, Buttigieg, Booker and other rivals said about Biden before approving it

There are no long memories in politics, where the enemy of today can quickly become the best friend of tomorrow.

Take for example the former vice president Joe Biden, who enthusiastically accepted the approval of a multitude of alumni last week Democratic presidential primary rivals as he quarrels over his party’s nomination – even if many of them don’t have the kindest words to say about him while they were still racing.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker became the last former senior hope on Monday to support Biden – saying the former vice president “will honor the oval office and tackle our most pressing challenges” – even if less than a year ago, he was one of Biden’s biggest critics.

CORY BOOKER APPROVES FORMER PRIMARY RIVAL JOE BIDEN

On the stump and on the scene of the debate last year, Booker sued Biden over a host of issues ranging from the former vice president’s opposition to the legalization of marijuana to his past Senate work on projects of crime law that has led to mass incarceration among African Americans. . Booker was also among the first candidates to criticize Biden’s remarks about working with segregationists in the Senate.

“Mr. the vice president said that since the 1970s, every major and minor crime bill has had its name, “said Booker during a debate last July. “And, sir, these are your words, not mine, and this is one of those cases where the house was burned down and you claimed responsibility for these laws. And you can’t now come up with a plan to put out the fire. “

Booker’s colleague in the Senate, former Democrat Hope Kamala Harris of California, also supported Biden’s candidacy for the White House despite criticism for his turbulent race history.

During a debate in June, Harris drew his attention to the former vice president – describing his comment about working with segregationists as “very hurtful” – and then criticized Biden for opposing school buses in the 1970s.

“There was a little girl in California who was in the second class to join her public schools and she was brought to school every day,” she said. “And that little girl was me.”

JOE BIDEN: 5 THINGS TO KNOW

And it’s not just the most progressive candidates who now support Biden who have chased him in the past. The other more established Democrat candidates in the race – of which Biden is one – have also opened fire on the person they now support.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made fun of Biden before she even started running, calling him last March for saying he would be the “most progressive” candidate in the Democratic world.

“He has been running things for a long time as a senator and vice president, I am sure he will be able to highlight some major achievements that are progressive”, Klobuchar told CNN. “And then he will have to explain things that weren’t as progressive.”

THE BROTHER OF BIDEN FACING ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD, USED FAMILY LINKS TO PROMOTE BUSINESS INTERESTS

Former mayor of South Bend, India, mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom Biden targeted as inexperienced for the White House position, replied to former vice president saying he was only ‘use “the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments”.

“I hear Vice President Biden say now is not the time to take a risk for someone new,” Buttigieg said at an Iowa campaign event in January, depending on the weather. “But history has shown us that the biggest risk we could take with a very important election to come is to look at the same Washington game book and recycle the same arguments.”

Then there is Michael Bloomberg, the former billionaire mayor of New York whose short presidential election ended a day after Super Tuesday and who quickly endorsed Biden.

Rewind just a few months and Bloomberg was telling a different story about Biden – and the other Democrats in the main battle – arguing that he entered the fray because he had seen no candidate capable of defeating President Trump during the general elections in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It didn’t suit Biden well, who rejected Bloomberg for a campaign video that suggested the former vice president supported Bloomberg’s presidential candidacy – tell the Washington Examiner “I don’t support Republicans.” Bloomberg was previously a registered Republican, independent and Democrat.

Biden also didn’t like it when Bloomberg aired a TV ad seeking to bond with former President Obama.

Biden, who has repeatedly underscored his tenure as Obama’s vice president, said in a tweet that he would report on Bloomberg’s past criticisms of Obama – particularly with regard to the affordable care – in a debate.

“Welcome to the proceedings, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on Barack Obama’s record, ”Biden tweeted.