What has happened in Canada since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

Saturday marks a month since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Here are some key developments for Canada since then:

March 11: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges $ 1 billion for COVID-19 to help the health care system and workers isolate themselves … Canada has more than 100 cases … Stock market plunges .. A Utah Jazz player is positive for COVID two days after a game against the Toronto Raptors, causing the NBA to suspend the season.

12th of March: Trudeau isolates himself after his wife has tested positive for COVID … Physical distance increases … Inventories continue to drop … The NHL and most of the other sports leagues suspend the seasons … Juno Prizes Suspended … Minor Hockey Across the Country Is Canceled … Ontario Schools Announce Two-Week Close After March Break … Manitoba and Saskatchewan Report First Cases .

March 13: Trudeau promises more direct aid to Canadians … Government announces that Parliament will cease operations … Supermarkets see panic buying. Mosques, churches and temples announce closings.

March 14: Government Struggles To Bring Stranded Canadians Home … Ottawa Opens First Assessment Center … Quebec Tells Seniors To Stay At Home.

A sign urging people to stay home is seen in downtown Toronto on March 23. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

March 15: Trudeau urges not to buy panic … Nova Scotia gets its first three cases.

March 16: Except for the Americans and with a few exceptions, Canada announces that it is closing its borders to non-Canadians … Trudeau addresses the nation as governments and businesses take drastic measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

the 17th of March: Ontario And Alberta Declare A State Of Emergency … The Federal Government Announces It Will Control And Isolate Irregular Border Crossers For COVID-19.

March 18: Trudeau Pledges $ 82 Billion in Financial Assistance … Governments Announce Canada-US Border Will Close Non-essential Traffic … Canada’s Six Big Banks Announce That They Will Allow Clients to Defer Mortgage Payments up to six months … BC and Saskatchewan declare a state of emergency.

A woman walks past graffiti in downtown Vancouver on March 17. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

March 19: Federal government spends $ 27 billion in new spending and $ 55 billion in credit to help families and businesses … New Brunswick declares a state of emergency.

March 20th: COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 … Trudeau says refugee claimants crossing Canada on foot from the United States will be turned away as the border is closed … Approximately 4,000 Canadians are trapped on cruise ships … Manitoba declares a state of emergency.

March 21st: The Canada-US border officially closes its doors for non-essential travel … The provinces are starting to support isolation measures with the police.

The Canadian border is shown at the Canada-United States border crossing at Peace Arch in Surrey, British Columbia, on March 20. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

March 22: Quebec closes shopping centers, restaurants and lounges … Canada says it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympic or Paralympic Games if they take place this summer

March 23: Federal Government Launches $ 30 Million Advertising Campaign Focusing On Physical Removal And Personal Hygiene … Canada Announces Repatriation Flights For Stranded People.

March 24: The Olympic Games are officially postponed until next year … The political struggle begins in Ottawa to pass the COVID law on emergency aid … Community transmission exceeds the spread linked to travel.

March 25: Adoption of a law on emergency aid … Canada imposes a quarantine of 14 days for all arrivals.

Officials explain the rules for self-isolation to persons on a flight entering Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (Communications Nova Scotia)

March 26: Federal Government Calls On Banks And Credit Card Companies To Lower Interest Rates … Report Says US President Donald Trump Could Put Troops On Canadian Border … Federal Conservatives Announce Suspension of the leadership race.

March 27: The Bank of Canada lowers the key rate to 0.25% … The Canadian Forces are put on the warpath.

March 28: Trudeau announces the ban on air travel for those who have symptoms of COVID … Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says that she has recovered.

WATCH | Sophie Grégoire Trudeau thanks Canadians for their support:

In a series of videos on Instagram, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says that she has received a “clear health check” from health officials. She thanked Canadians for their support and encouraged her to overcome the pandemic. 2:08

March 29: Trudeau Says He Will Stay Home Another Two Weeks … Trudeau Says Thousands of Medical Masks, Gowns, Gloves and Goggles Expected to Come From China Will Be Carefully Inspected by Health Canada Before Being distributed to hospitals.

March 30: Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan Says 24,000 Canadian Soldiers Willing To Help Cope With COVID-19 … Trudeau Says New Wage Subsidy Program Will Cover All Businesses With Falling Revenues at least 30% due to COVID-19.

March, 31st: The production of fans increases.

Pedestrians walk along eastbound closed lanes from Memorial Drive in Calgary on April 9. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

April 1: Trudeau says length of blockades will depend on Canadian behavior … Ottawa warns of potential drug shortages … Trudeau says it appears the United States will not put troops at the border.

April 2: Canada and its NATO allies discuss response to COVID-19 … The death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 100.

April 3: Ontario predicts that the number of deaths in COVID-19 could reach 15,000 … The big banks authorize the postponement of mortgages … Quebec calls on the Armed Forces.

April 4: 3M told the White House to stop exporting N95 respirators to Canada.

A person wears an N95 mask and protective gloves in Montreal on April 7. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

April 5: Federal Government Announces More Funding For The Most Vulnerable Canadians … According To Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hospitals Should Not Throw On Face Masks And Other Protective Equipment, But Find A Way clean them for reuse.

April 6: 3M signs deal with White House to supply N95 masks to Canada … Canadians start asking for emergency help … Tam says wearing masks is a way for people who may have COVID-19 without realizing it will not spread the disease.

April 7: A retirement home in Montreal reports more than 100 infections and eight deaths … The federal government orders 30,000 ventilators.

A body is removed from Maison Herron, a long-term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, on April 11. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

April 8: Quebec becomes the province with the most deaths related to COVID-19 – at 175 years … Canada’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marta Morgan, obtains positive results for COVID-19.

April 9: Ottawa predicts that 4,400 to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19. The government announces that more than a million people lost their jobs in March.

April 10: The RCMP is warning people that it may conduct house calls to administer the Quarantine Act. Trudeau says it is possible that some restrictions will be lifted by the summer.

April 11: Wage Subsidies Bill in Parliament to Help Businesses Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis … Quebec says 31 people have died in a long-term care home in the Montreal region since March 13 .