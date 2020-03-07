What if the solution to homelessness is really as simple as providing everyone with a place to live?

Ezra holds his little dog Muppet against his chest against the cold.

It was -20 ° C in Edmonton the day he decided to visit the abandoned cabin where he spent the winter huddled against the elements. Ezra, 42, has been homeless since the late 1990s and was struggling with addiction when he fell on the small building and found it unlocked.

“It was the top for a homeless person to have that,” he says. “I had everything. I was out of the elements. I had a thermostat, an outlet, cardboard.”

Ezra took care to hide his footprints in the snow so that no one could see them. He bought a lock and attached it to the door so he could keep his things inside during the day.

“It was a bargain, but security passed at least 30 times a day,” he says, “so I always had to hide under the desk.”

Even though Ezra and Muppet no longer live in the cabin, some of their old things are still inside – a jacket, a few cushions and the Muppet bowl.

A little over a year ago, Ezra was able to secure an apartment through Edmonton’s Housing First program – originally an experimental initiative that is now an integral part of the city’s social service system – passing from the cabin to a permanent residence.

Ezra looks out of the window at the abandoned security cabin where he lived before Edmonton’s Housing First program helped him find permanent housing. (Nick Purdon / CBC)

He wonders what would have happened to him if he hadn’t.

“I could very well be dead,” he says. “In the street, anything is possible at any time.

“But I don’t have to come here anymore. I now have a house,” he said to his dog as they huddled next to the cabin. “We have a house.”

Last winter, Ezra and his dog Muppet lived in an abandoned safety cabin near the Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton. Before that, he had been homeless since the mid-90s. Ezra has now found a place to live through Edmonton’s Housing First program. 1:17

Housing first

Trent Agecoutay, 44, is a community worker with the Homeward Trust in Edmonton, the organization behind the city’s housing strategy.

“Housing first is exactly what it says – it puts housing first. It doesn’t impose any housing provision,” says Agecoutay.

“We don’t require people to get sober to get housing. We just want people to leave the street and go to safe places.”

Trent Agecoutay, a housing awareness officer in Edmonton, says that housing is a form of harm reduction. “We just want people to leave the street and go to safe places.” (Nick Purdon / CBC)

The approach was developed in a community agency in New York in the 1990s by a Canadian psychologist by the name of Sam J. Tsemberis. In Canada, it was first implemented in 2009 as a research project in five cities, including Edmonton, by the Conservative government of Stephen Harper.

Since then, Edmonton has housed 10,000 homeless people through the program.

Agecoutay says the idea is to consider housing as a form of harm reduction. He says that once someone is away from the violence and stress of living on the street, they usually want to fix other parts of their life.

“There are people who want to find a job,” says Agecoutay. “Others want support in the event of trauma or education. If they want help with substance abuse, we will help them too. ”

The Housing First initiative aims to end chronic homelessness in Edmonton by 2022.

Trent Agecoutay speaks with a homeless man in downtown Edmonton. The city’s housing-based approach to tackling chronic homelessness has housed 10,000 people since 2009. (Nick Purdon / CBC)

Housing First does not require applicants with addictions to undergo treatment.

This can sometimes be difficult to sell in the wider community, Agecoutay admits, but says it’s because people can be hypocrites.

“Not everyone who lives in a house drinks every day,” he says. “It is not because they have never known a homeless person that they do not drink every day and have an alcohol problem, but they are able to maintain their housing.

“We are concerned about helping people keep their homes – that’s it.”

How it works

The Housing First program only requests one request from its clients. A homeless person should take the first step and visit the downtown office of the Homeward Trust, where the housing program is taking place.

That day, a man in his fifties named William Miller arrived at the office.

“I’m deteriorating so fast that it’s amazing,” said Miller.

“There is a lot of violence on the street, and I’m too old for that. I’m not even the same human being as me.”

William Miller is one of 1,700 chronic homeless people in Edmonton. He desperately wants to get out of the streets. (Nick Purdon / CBC)

Agecoutay chats with Miller and shows him a list of vacancies in downtown Edmonton, reviewing the rent for each apartment.

Almost 80% of clients housed under the Edmonton Housing First program choose their neighborhood and apartment from rentals on the open market.

“We don’t take people and tell them you’re going to live here – they choose where they live,” said Agecoutay.

There is no waiting list in the conventional sense of the Edmonton Housing First program. Instead, the city has compiled a comprehensive list of the 1,700 local people who, like Miller, are chronically homeless – including names and basic details about their lives. This allows Homeward Trust to quickly prioritize the people who need help the most.

Candace became homeless shortly after turning 18. For 10 years, she lived in shelters and on the streets of Edmonton before participating in the Housing First program. Candace now has a two bedroom apartment which she shares with her two children. 3:47

Agecoutay says that it generally takes 45 days on average for a person to be accommodated. During this time, a housing worker accompanies each homeless client to meet potential owners.

Once the lease is signed, the rent for the homeless client is subsidized for a year, and during this time, a social worker helps them get out of the street.

The program has an 85% retention rate during the first year.

Agecoutay says he has seen how having a place to live helps a person in all aspects of their life.

“That’s why it motivates me – because it works,” he says. “I saw the results as a housing awareness worker. I have seen people change their lives. ”

The Edmonton Housing First program is funded by all three levels of government. The city claims to have contributed to reduce overall homelessness 43% in the past decade.

Supporters also point out that every dollar spent to finance a housing first model saves society about $ 4 in housing, medical, law enforcement and healthcare costs.

“We save lives and save government money by doing this program, “says Agecoutay.” They don’t spend money on hospitals for the homeless, or the justice system where people are sometimes jailed on purpose because they don’t want to deal with -30 C in the winter. “

Ezra’s house

Ezra and her dog Muppet have been housed under the Edmonton Housing First program for just over a year. Ezra says he would never have survived homeless without his dog. “To be honest with you, I probably would have gone deeper into addiction. She kept me. (Nick Purdon / CBC)

Standing on her back, Ezra sweeps the snow from her stairs and lets Muppet go out to run.

Ezra says his dog kept him through the difficult times when he was homeless.

“On the street, different people have different things. You wear what you have, and I had Muppet,” he says.

“Without her, I would probably have fallen deeper into addiction. But she kept me going,” he adds with tears in his eyes.

Today, Ezra says he enjoys the simple pleasures of having an apartment – that he can lock his door and cook when he wants.

“When you are homeless, you dream of being warm, you dream of eating,” he says, adding that for the first time in years, he begins to think about his future.

“Having an apartment gave me the means to have [bigger] dreams. “

WATCH | Of The National, How Edmonton took 10,000 people out of the street and into housing: