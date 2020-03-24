Ohio resident Amy driscoll Told “Tucker Carlson tonight“she had been tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing severe symptoms.

Driscoll, 48, said she was at work one day when she felt chest pain, accompanied by fever and a “very heavy” dry cough.

“It was quite an experience,” said Driscoll. “I wasn’t ready to be sick. When I got sick, I really didn’t think about it, and I went, you know, to do my daily life, and 10 hours later, I was really in pain, I was struggling to breathe, struggling to breathe deeply. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“It was really pretty scary, and unlike anything I’ve ever had,” she said.

“My heart was pounding. When I woke up after falling asleep on the couch after coming home from work, my heart was just beating all over the place, and I really had trouble breathing deeply. My chest ached terribly and I felt like I had a hug around my chest. It really wasn’t like anything I’ve ever had before, “said Driscoll.

What is a dry cough?

According to WHO, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, fatigue, and a dry cough.

A dry cough is a signal of respiratory illness.

“It has a very consistent sound,” Subinoy Das, MD an Ohio-based nose and throat doctor and medical director of the US Institute for Advanced Sinus Care & Research, said Health on barking or the hoarse sound of a dry cough.

A person with dry cough does not lift phlegm, according to Harvard Medical School and other health websites.

A wet cough produces mucus.

Dry cough can be a symptom of many illnesses – not just COVID-19 – allergies, asthma, bronchitis or colds American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A cough that you have had for three weeks or less is likely due to the common cold. Unfortunately, this cough – which is mainly a dry cough, with a little clear mucus – can persist for a month or more after the rest of your symptoms disappear.

If you have a cough (dry or wet) that has lasted eight weeks or more, you may have chronic postnasal gout – mucus that builds up in the sinuses and runs down the back of the throat, creating a tickling sensation that triggers a cough.

Asthma usually manifests as wheezing and shortness of breath. But in people with varying cough asthma, a dry, persistent cough may be the only sign. It is often worse at night, during or shortly after exercise, when you breathe cold air or when you are around an allergen, such as pet dander or pollen.

If your hacking only appears at certain times or in certain places, think of allergies or sensitivity to irritants such as mold, pollution or smoke. Also think about your medications: up to 20% of people who take ACE inhibitors (for conditions such as high blood pressure) develop a dry cough.