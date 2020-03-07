What is a hemorrhoid and how to get rid of it?

Dear Dr. Manny,

I think i could have a hemorrhoid? But I’m not sure. What is a hemorrhoid and what can I do? Is it like a button?

Thanks for your question.

Hemorrhoids, or piles, are swollen veins in the rectal area. The walls of these blood vessels often become so thin that they swell and become painful.

ARE FUCKING BUGS DANGEROUS? HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

One of the causes of rectal bleeding is hemorrhoids. While it sounds scary, it usually isn’t. The hemorrhoid will eventually disappear in a few weeks and the skin will heal again.

You cannot see hemorrhoids in general because they are far enough into the rectum to be invisible. They are also unlikely to suffer very much, as there are not as many nerves in this area. Sometimes the hemorrhoid collapses, and when it does, it hurts. A large pink bump will be visible. However, it will heal on its own.

An external hemorrhoid can develop a blood clot, which makes it purple or red. The clot can be itchy or even more painful. After it dissolves, it will still itch.

DO YOU NEED YOUR SUPPRESSED PRIMERS?

Hemorrhoids occur when someone puts too much pressure on their perineal areas, especially when they are obese, or if they do weight lifting regularly. Pregnant women also tend to develop them. People with constipation or diarrhea will also suffer from hemorrhoids. The way to fix it is to eat more fiber, drink more water, and get some exercise, especially if you are overweight.

Can you burst a hemorrhoid?

You shouldn’t do it yourself. A hemorrhoid is not the same structure as a pimple. It’s a blood vessel. When it appears, recovery becomes much more painful and takes longer to heal. If necessary, get a consultation from a colorectal surgeon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So if you have a hemorrhoid, don’t pop it. Just give it a little time. A bath of Epsom salts, ice and natural creams is the best way to treat pain or itching. To prevent hemorrhoids, consider changing your diet.

Do you have a health question for Dr. Manny? Write to us at [email protected]