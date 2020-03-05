What is a super delegate? | Fox News

A fiercely contested Democratic primary left Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , And Former Vice President Joe Biden Contests 1,991 delegates needed to secure party nomination in first ballot Democratic National Convention.

If neither can do this and the tournament heads for the second ballot, the super delegate has the potential to decide who will go to the general election. But what exactly are super delegates and what role do they play? Here is a brief explainer.

What looks like a controversial Democratic state treaty?

What is a super delegate?

A super delegate, also called an automatic delegate, differs from a delegate on the primary circuit in many ways. First, the delegates participating in the primary contest are usually tied to a particular candidate and must be voted on in the first ballot of the tournament, but 775 delegates can vote for the favorite candidate.

However, due to a significant change in the race in 2020, super delegates will be excluded from the first poll and will only be available in competitions. Regular bound delegates also become unbound in contest competitions, but 775 participants, representing 771 votes, are game changers. (Eight undecided members have only half votes at the convention.)

The requirement of 1,991 delegates for the first vote not only casts up to 2,375.5 votes to reflect the increase in people, but also the identity of the super delegate is important in the contest, especially if it is between Biden and Sanders. May play a role.

Who is a super delegate?

According to the super delegate Rules for Election of 2020 Delegates for the Democratic National ConventionConsists of members of the Democratic National Committee, all Democrats in the House and Senate, Democratic Governors, and all former Democratic Presidents, Vice Presidents, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Democratic Minority Party and the chairman of the DNC.

This means that the entire group, representing 771 votes, is from a Democratic organization. In a match between Biden and Sanders, this is Biden, a former Vice President, and seems to be a significant advantage to Senators’ own rights for many years. On the other hand, Sanders is not a Democrat.

Sanders called for a change in rules. As a result, the candidate with the most delegates automatically gets it, rather than the majority of 1,991 delegates shutting out the nomination before the convention. This completely avoids competing practices and eliminates the super delegate from this year’s process, but the party rarely makes such changes at this point in the race.