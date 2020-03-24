What is chloroquine? | Fox News

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Arizona the man died and his wife is in critical condition after taking the drug chloroquine phosphate, which has been touted as a treatment for coronavirus despite a lack of study or approval by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Banner Health, headquartered in Arizona, the couple, in their 60s, required immediate hospital assistance within 30 minutes of ingestion of the drug, which is normally used in aquariums to clean aquariums.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medication is not the way to do it,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information. Center medical director. “The last thing we want right now is to flood our emergency rooms with patients who believe they have found a vague and risky solution that could potentially endanger their health.”

UNITED STATES ARE MORE PREPARED FOR PANDEMIC THAN ANY OTHER COUNTRY, JOHNS HOPKINS STUDY FOUND

The man could not be resurrected when he arrived at the hospital, but his wife was able to discard much of the chemical, said Banner.

According to NBC News, what they would have consumed was not the chloroquine malaria drug, but an ingredient listed in a pest control treatment for fish.

The man’s wife told NBC News that she had watched television briefings in which President Trump talked about the possible benefits of chloroquine to help the virus.

“I saw him sitting on the back shelf and thought,” Hey, isn’t that what they’re talking about on TV? “”, She said, according to the Broadcasting company. “We were afraid of getting sick.”

So what is chloroquine?

Chloroquine, also known as chloroquine phosphate, is a drug normally used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites in countries where the disease is most common. It is usually in the form of a tablet that you can take by mouth.

It is also described as “the wonder drug for saltwater aquariums” and is the drug of choice for many public aquariums, including the Georgia Aquarium.

As for the coronavirus, chloroquine and a similar drug, hydroxychloroquine, have shown encouraging signs in small early tests against the virus, but they have not yet been studied in a controlled clinical trial.

Both are oral medications that have been used for the treatment of malaria and certain inflammatory conditions since the 1940s. Chloroquine has been used for the treatment of malaria and chemoprophylaxis. Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and late skin porphyria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Doctors in South Korea, China and France have reported that the treatments had positive results when administered to COVID-19 patients, according to the New york times.

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the French city of Nice, said on television Monday that he was on his sixth day of treatment with hydroxychloroquine and that he had “the feeling of having been cured”.

A Florida man with coronavirus also previously claimed that his life-saving hydroxychloroquine was claimed, New york post.

But scientists warn that beliefs about a possible cure do not come from large, carefully controlled studies that would provide the global medical community with real proof of their effectiveness. Many doctors also do not want to raise false hopes and support a drug that could still pose health risks to the global community.

“There are currently no data available from randomized clinical trials (RCTs) to inform clinical guidelines on the use, dosage or duration of hydroxychloroquine for the prophylaxis or treatment of infection by SARS-CoV-2 “, CDC added. “Although the optimal dosage and duration of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 is not known, some American clinicians have reported different doses of anecdotal hydroxychloroquine.”

A study begins March 24 in New York.

HOUSE DEMS EMERGENCY CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS BILL INCLUDES $ 35 FOR THE KENNEDY CENTER

Drugs can also have major side effects, which is why doctors don’t want to distribute them without scientific proof of their value, even during a global pandemic.

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since the 1930s. Hydroxychloroquine arrived a decade later and has fewer side effects. The latter is sold in generic form and under the brand Plaquenil for use against several diseases.

Medication can cause heart rhythm problems, very low blood pressure, and muscle or nerve damage.

“Chloroquine is an extremely toxic drug with a terrible side effect profile. Hydroxychloroquine is much safer, but its side effects are still significant,” said Meghan May, microbiologist at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. “If it is not very clear that it is beneficial, giving this medication to a critically ill patient seems risky.”

Banner Health advises checking with a primary care doctor if you may be sick with COVID-19. They added that the use of specific treatments, including those labeled as “anti-COVID-19”, are not recommended for out-of-hospital patients – such as chloroquine.

According to the WHO, approximately 80% of people infected with COVID-19 need only symptomatic care and self-isolation to prevent the risk of infecting others.

“We urge the medical community not to prescribe this medication for any patient who is not hospitalized”, said Dr. Brooks.

ORDER OF THE STAY AT THE CORONAVIRUS HOUSE IN NEW YORK: HERE ARE THE INSTRUCTIONS

Trump briefed on March 20 that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, if used together, could help treat the virus, the Times reported.

On Saturday, he tweeted that a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin – a common antibacterial agent – if used together could be effective.

“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance of being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine,” he tweeted.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost disease expert appointed to the White House coronavirus task force, said the therapy must be tested before it can be assumed to be safe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When asked if the drug was promising, Fauci replied “the answer is no”, describing it as “anecdotal evidence”, according to ABC News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report