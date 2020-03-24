What is Stafford law?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Friday invoked Stafford law while declaring a national emergency to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I worked closely with Governor Cuomo, and it is the first time in the history of our country that a president has used the Stafford law to declare a major disaster response to a public health crisis, “said Trump during a press briefing on Saturday. from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. ” Never happened before. I am considering other areas in which we may or may not do this. “

So what is the Stafford Law?

The Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act of 1988, named after former Vermont Republican senator Robert Stafford, authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help state and local governments during natural disasters.

The act is generally used in response to natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods, which were recently invoked during tornadoes hit Tennessee. But some of its provisions are useful in response to a pandemic like the coronavirus.

In one letter Earlier this month, Trump said he would invoke Stafford law “based on the fact that our entire country is now facing a serious public health emergency.”

A president can invoke Stafford law when national and local authorities have determined that an appropriate response to a “major disaster” – such as a hurricane or an earthquake – is beyond their resources. These areas will then have access to the Disaster Relief Fund, which currently contains about $ 35 billion.

Trump’s claim that he is the first president to use Stafford law for a public health crisis is not entirely correct. President Bill Clinton used the law in 2000 in response to the West Nile epidemics in New Jersey and New York.

According to a research service from Congress 2015 report, the law was used 56 times between 2000 and 2009 during natural disasters and non-pandemic emergencies.