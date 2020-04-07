Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved Monday in a intensive care unit in a London hospital after getting worse coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson had been quarantined at his home since his diagnosis of COVID-19 late last month. There are 52,276 known cases of COVID-19 in the UK, including 5,373 deaths.

Like many Britons, his health care is provided by the National Health Service, a comprehensive government-run health care provider. The agency is one of the holiest facets of British life and can be a touchy subject among politicians.

Here is a brief breakdown of the NHS.

What is the National Health Service?

The NHS was created after the Second World War with the premise that health care should be available to the masses, whether they can afford it or not. It is made up of four separate systems that serve each of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Each operates independently. In total, the four agencies employ around 1.7 million people, BBC reported, making it one of the top 10 employers in the world. In 2017, the NHS spent more than $ 170 billion across Britain.

Offered services

The UK healthcare system provides a variety of services from primary and emergency care to cancer treatment and child care. Other programs include preventing diabetes and helping with learning disabilities.

Is health care free?

The NHS offers services to all people living in the UK without being asked to pay the full cost of what is provided. The agency is funded by general taxation, rather than by costs coming directly from sick or injured patients.

Most services are free up to the point of use, which means that patients do not usually pay for doctor visits and other services. In contrast, millions of people in the United States are uninsured and the costs of health care are among the most expensive in the world. (The marriage between the two has also led to mass innovation that promotes excellent care for those who can afford it.)

Johnson had previously requested that patients be charged with using the UK system to prevent abuse by those who can afford it, according to Internal of the business community, who found a 1995 column he wrote.

“If the NHS services continue to be free in this way, they will continue to be abused, like any free service,” he wrote in Spectator magazine. “If people have to pay for them, they will appreciate them more.”

How is the service?

Wait times have been an issue with the NHS. More than 4 million people were waiting for non-emergency treatment in England in May 2018, the Guardian reported, 3,000 of them having waited more than a year.

Nearly a quarter of a million people have been waiting for more than six months for planned medical treatment, according to an April 2019 report from the Royal College of Surgeons. In January 2019, almost 25% of cancer patients did not start treatment on time despite urgent referrals from doctors, according to Forbes.

The agency also struggles to meet demand for mental health services and faces a shortage of hospital beds.

How have demographic changes affected the NHS?

The British population has grown considerably since the National Health Service was created, reaching around 66 million people. In addition, as life expectancy has increased by 13 years, the number of elderly patients depends on the system.

People are living longer with chronic health conditions like dementia and heart disease, which puts a strain on the health system. The BBC cited figures that showed that it cost more than double the amount of care for an average 65-year-old than for someone in their 30s.