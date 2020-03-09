What is the Jewish holiday of Purim about?

Jews around the world will take to the streets on Monday evening with music and elaborate costumes to celebrate Purim, the happy holiday that commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people of Haman, the wicked chief who wanted to eradicate them.

When is Purim?

Purim is celebrated annually on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar, which generally coincides with the month of March. Purim 2020 begins on Monday evening March 9 and continues on Tuesday March 10.

Why do Jews celebrate Purim?

The history of Purim dates back to the Persian Empire from the 4th century BCE. At the center of the story is King Ahasuerus, who met Esther, a Jewish girl in a compulsory beauty contest he organized in hopes of finding a new queen after killing his first wife for having broken his orders. Esther hid her Jewish identity from the king and his prime minister, Haman, who issued a decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people after Mordechai, the leader of the Jews, refused to bow down to him.

Haman chose a date to carry out his plan through a lottery, while the Jews repented, fasted and prayed. In a miraculous turn of events, Esther finally revealed her Jewish identity, telling the king that her closest adviser hoped to eradicate her people.

Haman was later hanged, Mordechai was appointed Prime Minister, and a new decree was issued, granting the Jews the right to defend themselves against their enemies.

On 13 Adar, the Jews mobilized and killed many of their enemies. On 14 Adar, they rested and celebrated.

How do Jews celebrate Purim?

There is in Purim a spirit of vivacity and joy unprecedented in the Jewish calendar.

It is customary for Jews to read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Purim miracle in great detail, both in the evening and the next morning.

Aside from a festive party which often includes wine and other festive drinks, most Jewish communities exchange gifts of two different types of food with family and friends.

There is also a special obligation to give charity to at least two people in need in Purim.

Most adults and children will spend the day dressed in costumes, an allusion to the nature of the miracle of Purim, where the details of the story are truly miracles hidden in natural events.