What it’s like to have a baby during a pandemic

Sarah and Tharian Botting isolate themselves at home these days in Whitehorse, but that doesn’t bother them too much – they have a newborn to keep them happy and busy.

Their daughter, Isobel Ostara Garwyn Panthea Botting, was born early last Thursday. His parents are delighted and say that Isobel seems healthy and happy.

Of course, Isobel is also perfectly oblivious to the unstable world into which she came.

“It’s a bit surreal,” said Sarah. “You are really worried about everything going on outside.”

“I wouldn’t say paranoid, but it’s certainly a feeling of fear, and I’m just concerned with how and when things will really start here in the Yukon, and if people will do everything they can to help prevent, “said Tharian.

Isobel arrived in the middle of a week when things seemed to be changing quickly and unexpectedly. The Yukon had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time, but new precautionary measures were introduced almost daily.

The couple could see things change in the maternity ward at Whitehorse Hospital during the three days they were there.

“When I arrived the first day with Sarah, the doors were closed but not locked. On the second day, they were sort of open. And on the third day, they were completely locked and there [were] posters basically saying, “no admission,” “said Tharian.

“It was like we were basically locked out.”

Yukon officials on Sunday announced two cases of COVID-19 – the first in the territory.

Isobel’s welcome party will wait

The first parents felt safe in the hospital and were impressed with the way workers are handling the new safety protocols. But the Bottings are also happy to be safe at home now, adjusting to life with a newborn while being self-isolated.

She is beautiful, so tiny, so fragile. – Tharian Botting

“It’s your new baby, you want to show it off, but right now, you really can’t do that other than over the phone,” said Sarah.

“She is beautiful, so small, so fragile, and it is up to all of us to do our best to protect her and everyone else,” said Tharian.

Many of the family’s parents live across the country, so they planned to come a little later anyway, said Sarah.

“We have to see what the situation looks like at that time,” she said.

Isobel Ostara Garwyn Panthea Botting is healthy and happy, report her parents. (Submitted by Tharian and Sarah Botting)

Tharian said he hopes people take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and follow all instructions from officials. He is a former military reservist and says the current situation “gives the impression of being in a war zone”.

“Except in this case, the medical professionals are the soldiers. They are the warriors in all of this, and all we can do is rely on them to protect us. They are our shield at this point, and we can’t be stupid about it. ” ,” he said.

This means that a welcome party for Isobel will have to wait.

“Hopefully, if people do their part, we can do it in a year,” said Tharian.