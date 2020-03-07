What Rob Ford Run This Town’s movie is right – and what’s wrong

Rule this city is not a film about Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

In the film, British actor Damian Lewis plays the besieged mayor. But the focus is actually on Bram, a fictional journalism school graduate who prefers to write on politics rather than the listicles attributed to him.

The film by writer-director Ricky Tollman uses a mixture of real and fictional characters to tell a story experienced by many Torontonians.

Ford, a polarizing and populist leader who died of cancer in 2016, became internationally known for his drug and alcohol use in the office, in large part thanks to a video on a cell phone showing Ford smoking crack cocaine .

CBC News contacted reporters and colleagues who watched Rule this city and saw Ford’s reign firsthand to see how the film unfolds.

Former city councilor Joe Mihevc

As a longtime city councilor, Joe Mihevc says the film focuses on the salacious side of Ford but misses what attracted voters.

Former city councilor Joe Mihevc has spent many years watching the rise of Ford and says the film does not reflect his “ humanity ”. (Eli Glasner / CBC)

Although Mihevc was not a fan of Ford policy, he says the mayor was not mean to his staff, as the film shows. Mihevc says the Rob he knew was quite shy.

“He would have been the guy who, when he entered a room, would have entered the corner and would have been silent and you should have approached him.”

Mihevc says Rule this city reduces Ford to its worst aspects. “There is the humanity of Rob who did not appear in this film.”

The former adviser sees the film as a missed opportunity to understand “how he was the man of choice for a political culture [built] on the alienation of people. “

Toronto Star investigative reporter Kevin Donovan

In the real world, Toronto Star journalists Kevin Donovan and Robyn Doolittle saw the video of Ford cracking crack for the first time. But you won’t find them in the new movie.

Investigative reporter Kevin Donovan was one of the first to watch video from Toronto mayor Rob Ford smoking crack cocaine. He was impressed with the portrayal of politics in the film, but not with the way journalists are portrayed. (Eli Glasner / CBC)

Instead, Ben Platt plays the character of Bram, who receives a tip when he answers a random phone call.

“The first time I watched it, I felt angry that they took this license and erased what we did,” said Donovan.

He vividly remembers a Friday in April 2013, sitting in the car with Doolittle, trying to watch a video being played on a cell phone. He was in the back, Doolittle was in the front. They insisted on watching the infamous video three times, and then quickly started writing notes.

Although the film does not recreate the video itself, Donovan says that it “explodes” behind the scenes politics.

In the film, Mena Massoud appears as Kamal, the mayor’s special assistant, part of a young cadre of municipal staff who control the damage. Donovan remembers being concerned about the young staff members and said, “I thought they should have stepped up and maybe things would have turned out differently.”

Mayor Rob Ford (Damian Lewis) and his assistant Kamal (Mena Massoud) visit a voter from a scene from the new film Run This Town. (Elevation photos)

As a journalist who spent months meeting people in bars and cafes to find the video, Donovan was not impressed with how Rule this city portrays the media, with editors salivating over a potential spike in web traffic.

Donovan is disappointed that the public will see an editor handing over money and saying, “Go buy a few clicks”.

The investigative reporter points out that the Toronto Star never paid to see the video and says the film sends the wrong message. “The audience will see the film and think that is all we are doing. We are just waiting for a phone call and we are not doing the legwork.”

Allison Smith, publisher of Politics Today

Allison Smith was reporting on provincial politics in 2013 and 2014 and remembers watching the pack of journalists chase Rob Ford. She says the film gets some of the little details, such as how journalists would reverse engineer the mayor’s social media to build a daily calendar of events.

Politics Today editor Allison Smith claims that Robyn Doolittle’s true story would have made a better film. (CBC)

One of his problems with Rule this city that’s how he replaced Doolittle. “Instead of focusing on a female journalist,” says Smith, “a young male journalist becomes the protagonist of the film.”

She thinks the film would have been more interesting if he had followed Doolittle. “Why get away from real life when you have such an incredible story?”

Smith suggests Doolittle may have been deleted because his non-fiction book Crazy Town: the story of Rob Ford was also optional for television or cinema.

While Rule this city focuses on the millennial unease of Bram and Kamal, Smith says the Doolittle story could have been a way to challenge the way women journalists are portrayed. “You see in a lot of movies where there is a female journalist and she ends up engaging in flirtation or sexual intercourse with a source and these are the type of representations that we see of female journalists.”

Ricky Tollman, writer and director of Run This Town

Tollman says it would have been irresponsible to write the film using the journalists’ real names. He says there are a lot of honest journalists who have worked on the story of Rob Ford, but it’s not his film.

Run This Town director Ricky Tollman, actress Nina Dobrev, actor Mena Massoud and producer Randy Manis pose at the opening of the film’s red carpet in Toronto on March 3. (CBC)

Tollman says that part of his inspiration was to see the frustration of his brother, who studied journalism and spent his time updating an information analysis for a 24-hour news channel. He saw the record that weighed on him and his friends, and wanted to make a film about his peers who are trapped by these wheels of power.

For Tollman, Rule this city really concerns the character Bram: someone who has privileges, but who is powerless.

“This is the story of a person who is not good at his job and thinks he deserves everything, thinks that just because he is there, he should receive something.”

Rule this city opens in Toronto on March 6 and in other parts of Canada on March 13.