What the decision to call the COVID-19 pandemic means to Canada and the world

The World Health Organization’s decision to classify the coronavirus epidemic as a pandemic has implications for all countries of the world, but experts believe Canada is well positioned to respond to the crisis.

“In the days and weeks to come, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries increase even more,” the WHO Director-General said on Wednesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

“We are deeply concerned about both the alarming levels of spread and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction. We therefore believe that COVID-19 can be described as a pandemic.”

Some countries such as China, South Korea and Singapore have successfully controlled the outbreaks. But other countries must act more aggressively, he warned.

When asked which countries were not doing enough to control the epidemic, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO program manager for health emergencies, did not specify.

“You know who you are,” he said.

What is a pandemic?

WHO defines a pandemic as the constant spread around the world of a new disease to which the population has not yet acquired immunity. The definition ignores the severity of the disease – how common it is now.

Tedros said that describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the coronavirus, nor how countries or WHO should respond.

What sets it apart from previous pandemics, such as that caused by 2009 H1N1 flu, is that it was triggered by a coronavirus.

Ryan said health officials took characterization of the pandemic seriously.

“Currently in countries we have front line health workers who need our help,” he said. “We have hospitals that need our support.”

“Glad they finally did it”

Dr. Michael Gardam, a physician specializing in infectious diseases and chief of staff at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto, welcomed the pandemic appeal.

“In truth, I’m glad they finally did,” said Gardam on the CBC News Network. “We have seen it spread around the world and it is clear that it does not stop.”

Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump suspended all trips from Europe for 30 days, starting Friday at midnight to fight the pandemic.

In addition, the NBA suspended all season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

And the actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they both have COVID-19.

Gardam said that for anyone in Canada who lived in a “magic bubble”, thinking that the epidemic was happening elsewhere, the WHO decision burst the bubble.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images)

“It really is something that poses a real threat to Canadians and we have to think that way,” he said.

Although travel from other affected regions represented all cases here at the start, Canadians “really need to think about controls here at home now,” said Gardam.

“Now it’s a question of symptoms or not. If you don’t have symptoms – go for it. Go on with your life. If you have flu-like symptoms, stay away from people.”

Gardam cited the example of Italy, where a few weeks ago only a few cases exploded.

“By the time you start to have an idea that you have spread to the general public, you have to act now if you want to slow it down,” he said. “It is not a question of stopping it, but of slowing it down.”

‘WE. probably the tipping point “

Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba, said WHO made the decision on Wednesday due to the spread of the pandemic in Italy, Iran and in the USA.

“I think the United States has probably been the tipping point in many ways,” he said, adding that it was believed that their health care systems would be able to contain the epidemic.

“And we saw that obviously this was not the case in the United States”

The chairs in the briefing room of the U.S. Pentagon are far apart from each other based on “ social distancing ” protocols deployed by the U.S. military to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Phil Stewart / Reuters)

What changes for Canada?

The Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said late last month that Canada’s Pandemic Response Plan is already underway, and Canada’s action plan would be much the same whether or not WHO declares a pandemic.

Gardam says Canadians need to change their thinking about the epidemic and focus on what’s called “ social distancing “, avoiding large gatherings, canceling conferences and staying away from other sick people – without going overboard and gathering supplies.

A woman buys toilet paper at a local market. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other supplies are lacking in many affected areas. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

“I’m definitely avoiding the bigger crowds now because I can’t afford to get sick at work here,” he said.

“But I didn’t run out of the store either and bought water and toilet paper for four months.”

Kindrachuk says that if each person is in close contact with fewer people, the virus is less likely to spread.

We are going to see a lot more discussion about what we do about things like concerts or sporting events or even university courses. – Jason Kindrachuk, emerging virus researcher, University of Manitoba

“Once we see large groups of people coming together, it creates a perfect incubator for the spread of disease,” he said.

“We are going to see a lot more discussion about what we do about things like concerts or sporting events or even university courses. I think all of these things will be on the table very quickly for discussion.”

Experts agree on one point: the Canadian health care system must remain vigilant and prepared for the spread of the epidemic in Canada.

“I think we are very early in the epidemic in Canada and we will certainly be seeing more and more cases in the days and weeks to come,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases in Toronto. General Hospital.

“We will likely see more cases imported from an increasing number of countries, and then we will also see more locally acquired cases here in the country.”