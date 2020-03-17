What to do if you think you have COVID-19: a guide for each province and territory

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the first step is to contact your health care provider or local public health agency by email or phone.

They will be able to tell you if you are eligible for testing in your area. Most provinces and territories limit testing to those who have been exposed to people who have a confirmed or suspected case, or who have returned from travel to an affected area.

Do not show up unexpectedly at a clinic or hospital. However, if you have a sharp turn in your condition, including shortness of breath, call 911 or your local emergency number.

Symptoms for adults include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Pneumonia in both lungs (diagnosed by chest x-ray).

But for children, the disease can manifest itself differently, with the following symptoms:

Runny nose.

Throat irritated.

Diarrhea.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that you should call your health care provider or the clinic you plan to visit in advance to let them know you have a respiratory illness. But again, if your condition suddenly changes, call 911 or your local emergency number.

When you first arrive at an emergency care center, describe your symptoms, your travel history and any contact with sick people so that you can take appropriate precautions.

Here’s what you need to do based on your province or territory.

BEFORE CHRIST. provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry is shown at a coronavirus press conference in Vancouver on March 14. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

British Columbia

the BEFORE CHRIST. Center for Disease Control (BCCBC) says to call your health care provider or 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319), the province’s new coronavirus hotline, if you think you have symptoms and have been contact with a person known to have the disease. The same applies if you have symptoms and have returned – or have been in contact with someone who has returned – from an area where the disease is widely transmitted by the community. The BCCDC states: “If you have no symptoms, mild symptoms or if you are a returning traveler who isolates himself at home, you do not need a test.” You can also use the new online BC assessment tool.

The BCCDC says its supply of swabs used to test the coronavirus has become “extremely limited”. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday’s tests are a higher priority for health workers and infection clusters, for example, while health officials are looking for more supplies.

You can find Latest BC Coronavirus Updates Here.

Alberta

Alberta Health Services online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Tests are currently focused on people who have developed symptoms within 14 days of returning from a trip outside of Canada or who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the disease. The province “strongly requests” Albertans who returned to Canada after March 12 to be isolated for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before consulting a doctor, hospital, or other health care facility. There are now two driving screening centers, in Calgary and Edmonton, but these also require a referral from Health Links.

You can find The latest updates from the Alberta Health Services coronavirus here.

Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 in Regina on March 11. (Michael Bell / The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan

HealthLine 811 from Saskatchewan is overwhelmed and is experiencing “technical difficulties”. But the province is moving to new phone infrastructure, with 500 new lines to increase capacity, said Derek Miller of the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Meanwhile, the province launched an online assessment tool to help people assess if they need medical care and testing.

Dedicated testing facilities have been set up in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, but they are not open to walk-in patients. Those who meet the criteria for potential exposure, have mild symptoms and suspect they have COVID-19, can get a referral by contacting 811, their family doctor, or their local communicable health control office. public.

You can find Latest Saskatchewan Coronavirus Updates Here.

You can choose to isolate yourself at home if you have been exposed to or think you have been exposed to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

Manitoba

In Manitoba, you can call Health Links at 1-888-315-9257 for information on COVID-19. Wait times were long but a new self-assessment tool is now online . Four dedicated test sites opened in Winnipeg and one in Thompson, with Flin Flon and The Pas sites to follow by the end of Tuesday . The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said that only patients with symptoms who returned from abroad – or who were in contact with COVID-19 positive patients – should be tested .

Winnipeg police have also sent a warning about a scam in which someone receives an email saying that the recipient has been infected with the coronavirus. The email requests credit card information in order to obtain a shipment of medication. Roussin said public health workers would never ask for financial information, either by email or by phone.

You can find Latest updates on Manitoba coronaviruses here.

A security guard opens the door for a person who enters a COVID-19 assessment center in Ottawa on March 14. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Ontario

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford declared province-wide emergency on March 17. The province currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, is asking people who believe they have been exposed to someone with the disease to start monitoring for a period of 14 days. In addition to social estrangement, this means tracking and recording the temperature and any symptoms you experience.

In addition, he asked all people over the age of 70 and all immunocompromised people to isolate themselves for a period of 14 days, leaving the house only for essential reasons and, if possible, obtaining the helps other people with critical errands.

The Ministry of Health asks people to contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000, call your primary care doctor, or visit a COVID-19 assessment center only if they have symptoms and one of the following applies:

They have traveled outside the country in the past 14 days.

They have been in close contact with the disease.

They were in close contact with a symptom sufferer who recently traveled outside the country.

Ontarians Are Invited To review this self-assessment information before calling or coming to an assessment center. It is only if these criteria are met that residents will be referred for a coronavirus test, regardless of travel history.

You can find The latest information on coronaviruses in Ontario here.

Quebec

Quebec has implemented a new information line for people with COVID-19 symptoms and is asking people to call 1-877-644-4545 instead of 811. If you are coming back from a trip and if you have a cold and fever, the province is asking you to call this number to set up an appointment for an evaluation in one of the 15 new coronavirus screening centers that will be open by the end of the week. Only visit an emergency room if you have trouble breathing.

On March 17, the province confirmed that a COVID-19 patient took public transit from Montreal when he was infected last week. Person traveled on bus 106 and metro on March 10, and details can be found here .

You can find Latest updates of the coronavirus in Quebec here.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ted Dillon / CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador has one of the lowest workloads of all the provinces. (The territories have no confirmed cases yet.) However, those in the province who have returned from travel and who have developed symptoms are asked to call Health Line 811 (also available at 1-888-709- 2929) or use this online self-assessment tool.

You can find The latest COVID-19 updates from Newfoundland and Labrador here.

New Scotland

The last province among the provinces to have reported its first suspected case of COVID-19, Nova Scotia does not know the level of spread observed in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Yet Health Minister Randy Delorey said the province’s 811 line receives calls from people who want to be tested, even if they have no symptoms. He reminded people to reserve this line for people with symptoms of fever above 38 ° C and cough, and to fill out a questionnaire on the 811 website instead to see if it’s necessary to call.

Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO Dr. Brendan Carr said plans are underway for all regions to establish COVID-19 evaluation sites.

You can find Latest updates from Nova Scotia coronavirus here.

On March 16, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the media in Ottawa about measures to combat the coronavirus. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Prince Edward Island

If you are in Prince Edward Island, you may have already discovered that the province’s 811 health service has higher than normal call volumes. Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for Prince Edward Island, said on March 17 that additional nurses and call takers would be added to help manage the volume.

However, the province asks you to call only if you have just returned from outside Canada and have symptoms, including cough, fever, or difficulty breathing. You will be screened by phone and, if necessary, referred to a clinic for a test.

You can find Latest PEI coronavirus updates here.

New Brunswick

The province has announced that it has set up new COVID-19 assessment centers in Moncton, Saint John, Miramichi and Fredericton. He plans to open additional centers in Edmundston, Grand-Sault, Campbellton, Bathurst and Tracadie-Sheila on March 17, and plans to add a center in Upper River Valley soon. Tests are only available by reference to those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 who are screened by Tele-Care 811. “If people think it’s a shortcut to go directly to these clinics, you will have canceled our goal, ”said Dr. John Dornan, chief of staff for the Horizon Health Network, which operates hospitals and clinics across the province, including many new assessment centers.

You can find The latest updates on New Brunswick coronaviruses here.

Yukon

The Yukon has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the territory’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, says the territory is “very likely” to see a case soon. He also tells people who have traveled outside of Canada in the past 14 days to isolate themselves, including those who have gone to Alaska. If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning to the Yukon after traveling and living in Whitehorse, call the Yukon Communicable Disease Control at 867-667-8323. Outside of Whitehorse, call your local health center.

You can find The latest Yukon coronavirus updates here.

A man takes a brochure as public health inspectors greet passengers at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 16. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)

Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories had no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 17 and are only testing those who have traveled outside the territory in the past 14 days and who have flu-like symptoms. The Northwest Territories Board of Health and Social Services has increase in doctor’s telephone appointments make room in health facilities for those to be assessed in person.

The numbers to call for screening and testing are:

Yellowknife: 867-767-9120.

Inuvik: 867-490 –2225 or 867-777-7246.

Fort Smith: 867-872-6219 or 867-872-6221.

Hay River: 867-874-7201.

Other communities can access the numbers of their local health centers here.

You can find Latest updates on Northwest Territories coronaviruses here.

Nunavut

Similarly, Nunavut has no cases as of March 16. If you develop symptoms after traveling to an area with known cases of COVID-19, or after being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should stay home and advise your health. – inform health professionals or the public health authority of your potential exposure before entering

You can find Nunavut latest coronavirus updates here.