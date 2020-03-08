What watching a screen all day can do for your eyes

The eight hour average working day seems more of a myth than a norm in the current workforce, not counting the hours spent email verification and update social media while on the go. Add to that the time spent relaxing in front of a TV or catching up on personal text messages and we watch most of the day spent in front of a screen – so what does that do for us?

“There are still no clear guidelines for screen time,” said Dr. Sheri Rowen, member of the Eyesafe Visual Health Advisory Councilsaid Fox News. “But we spend more than 11 hours a day on screens in our work and our personal lives and that’s a lot.”

In terms of damage, digital screen time can increase the risk of myopia, and also disrupt sleep. Although much research has been done on the impact of screen time and quality of sleep, more is needed in the areas of damage to the eye itself, Rowen said, adding that there may be internal damage that is not as obvious to detect. sure.

“When it comes to evidence of long-term damage, we know that digital screen time can affect our near vision, making you almost short-sighted given the short focus range involved,” said Rowen. “There is also new evidence that is being researched into the effects of high intensity blue light on the retinas in animals, which could potentially translate into the vision of children whose eyes are not yet fully developed. . High intensity blue light can be transmitted directly to the back of the retina and we do not know the long term ramifications of this phenomenon. “

There are steps you can take to protect your eyes, said Rowen, adding that taking screen breaks every 20 minutes and blinking regularly can help keep your eyes lubricated, as can using eye drops. prevent the eyes from drying out.

Adding a blue light filter to screens can also help reduce the strength of the toxins that cause the most eye strain. She also recommends taking the exams from an ophthalmologist who is “qualified to recognize abnormalities at the surface level” so that appropriate preventive treatments can begin if necessary.

“An ounce of prevention goes a long way,” said Rowen.