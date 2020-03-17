What you can do now to stop the spread of coronavirus

There’s no coronavirus vaccine and – although it is widely recognized as the most dangerous for senior community—The virus has aroused widespread fear in the United States after sweeping countries like China, Iran and Italy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has argued that the most effective way to prevent transmission is to avoid exposure to the virus.

TRUMP ISSUES GUIDELINES FOR SLOWLY SPREADING DISEASE

But this directive seems much easier said than done. Most Americans will still have to go to the supermarket to buy groceries, plumbers will have to make house calls, and many city workers will still have to show up for work.

SHELTER IN PLACE IN THE CALIFORNIA BAY AREA, THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS

Coronaviruses are considered zoonotic, which means they are transmitted between animals and people, said the World Health Organization. The virus may have mild symptoms but can also cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death, the health agency said.

Despite all the unknowns about the coronavirus, little has changed in the way medical experts think you can protect yourself and your families better.

The virus is known to affect its hosts with different levels of severity. It is not uncommon for those infected to not even know they have the virus and to venture into the public.

Jeffrey Shaman, researcher at Columbia University Mailman School, who is co-author of the research published in the journal Science, stated that these “stealthy” transmissions play a major role in the spread of COVID-19.

“We have to separate people,” he said, according to the Mercury News. The mortality rate is said to be around 2%. We believed in end of February that each infected person “spreads the infection to two more people.

Here’s what you can do to help your own health and the health of those around you.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRANSMISSION

The COVID-19 virus is mainly transmitted by microscopic droplets produced in the cough or sneeze of an infected host, according to Harvard School of Medicine. The virus is considered to be highly contagious. The Australian Department of Public Health says the infection can spread from an infectious person 24 hours before showing symptoms.

“COVID-19 is a new disease, so there is no immunity in our community,” said the health agency. “This means that COVID-19 could spread quickly and widely.”

DO NOT TOUCH PUBLIC SURFACES

The coronavirus can remain on a surface long after an infected person has touched it. Harvard says it’s important – at a minimum – to wipe these surfaces with a disinfectant. It is also important that a healthy person avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

The CDC reported that transmission of the virus from surfaces has not been documented, but “current evidence suggests that the new coronavirus may remain viable for hours or days on surfaces” made with different materials.

LiveScience reported that “ethanol, hydrogen peroxide or bleach cleaners are effective in killing coronaviruses that survive on surfaces”.

PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCE

Social distancing is a practice implemented by public health officials to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. Experts believe that the virus is mainly spread by droplets that come out of the mouth and nose. When an infected person talks or exhales, coughs, or sneezes, the droplets move about 3 to 6 feet before gravity pulls them to the ground. These droplets could otherwise be inhaled or land in the mouth or nose of those nearby.

WASH HANDS FREQUENTLY

the CDC recommends frequent hand washing during the coronavirus epidemic. The process is simple: take soap and run water. Rub your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public or blowing your nose. Soap is considered the best option, but if you don’t have access to it, a hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol is also recommended.

COVERS SHOPS AND SPARKS

The CDC insists that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to practice covering your mouth with a towel or your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

STAY AT HOME IF YOU ARE SICK

COVID-19 is highly contagious and may have dangerous ramifications for the at-risk public. If you’re feeling bad, stay home. If you must go outside, wear a mask if you are sick. If you don’t have a face mask, let’s say you’re on your way to a health facility, do your best to cover your mouth if you cough. The CDC also recommends that health workers wear a mask when treating a patient with coronavirus.

“We are not told to stay home and lock the doors,” said Dr. Willam Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “We’re not there yet, and I don’t think we will get there.”

People who cough and sneeze should stay at home as much as possible and call the doctor’s office in advance if they plan to have their condition checked, he added.

People who have confirmed coronavirus disease should stay at home, as should those who were in close contact with a confirmed case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report