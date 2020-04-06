What You Need To Know About Ontario’s Home Learning Program, Launched Today

Ontario schools remain closed, but classes resume technically today as the province’s home distance learning program begins.

The program is teacher-led, but students will need to learn independently and receive advice and support from parents, according to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Lecce said the plan includes online learning, but phone calls and packages are also an option.

He said that while the program is not perfect, it gives students the opportunity to engage in learning, to be on the right track to graduate, and to reconnect with teachers.

“We need to focus on the fact that learning always happens regardless of the circumstances inflicted on us,” said Lecce in an interview with CBC News on Sunday.

Lecce also said that students will have access to mental health resources, including psychologists, psychotherapists and social workers.

Ontario has announced that schools will remain closed until May, while schools in other provinces will be closed indefinitely, changing the way children learn during the pandemic. 2:02

The program: flexible and different requirements, end-of-year bulletins

The Ministry of Education has defined different requirements regarding the number of hours of work and the subjects on which one concentrates.

Kindergarten to Grade 3 – Students will work five hours a week, focusing on literacy and math.

Grades 4 to 6 – Five hours of work per week, focusing on literacy, math, science and social studies.

Grades 7 to 8 – 10 hours of work per week, focusing on math, literacy, science and social studies.

Grades 9 to 12 – Three hours of work per class per week for semester students, or 1.5 hours per class per week for non-semester students.

Lecce told CBC News that unconventional teaching and learning methods will be used and that it will be up to teachers to decide what the homework will look like and how the students will be engaged.

He said work is underway to get electronics students if they don’t have what they need at home, and households without internet access will not be left behind.

Ontario schools have been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“We will not create any barriers to learning,” he said. “If that means we literally have to send a bus driver to your house to send printed documents by courier … we will. We do it.”

All students will receive a year-end report card.

Lecce said the program is in place to ensure that the pandemic does not compromise graduation for seniors in high school.

As things stand, schools will remain closed until May 4, but this could be extended based on the advice of provincial health officials. Lecce said that at this point there is no need to cancel or extend the rest of the school year, but that could change.

Prince Edward Island students also started a similar apprenticeship program today.

“I’m nervous,” says parent

Karla Ghartey, a mother of two in Sudbury, Ontario, said she was afraid of juggling homework and helping educate her elementary school children.

“I am very, very concerned that my children do not have access to electronic devices to get all the equipment,” she told CBC. Fresh air from home.

The family has a work at home computer that they use for work.

“If something is really planned, I don’t really know how I’m going to be able to handle it,” she said.

Ghartey said the program is more “realistic” than she expected. She was concerned that students would have to log online and be present for a regular school day.

The children of Saba Al Mathno, Hamza, on the left, and Farouk, who are in grades 4 and 5, work at school in their home in Toronto. (Provided by Saba Al Mathno)

Toronto mother Saba Al Mathno called the province’s plan a good start, but doesn’t think five hours a week is enough for kids in grades 4 to 6.

“I’m nervous,” she said Fresh air. “My two children, each learns differently.”

Ghartey and Al Mathno said their children’s teachers have been proactive in communicating and sending activities and lessons.

Lecce said the program is based on flexibility and communication between teachers, parents and students.

“This allows an educator to create a program that works best for the students,” he said. “Educators have already reached out to set deadlines that work for parents.”

Teachers ensure a sense of community in the classroom

Since the schools closed in mid-March, teachers have been in contact with parents and students and are preparing for distance education. Dixon Grove Junior Middle School teacher Kimberly Liang checked her 8th graders and spoke with parents about the distance learning program.

“It was nice to have parents who give us a little insight into how their children will learn best,” said the Etobicoke professor.

Toronto public schools use online learning sites like D2L, which was already used in some classrooms before the schools closed. They also use Google Classroom to share information, distribute assignments, and communicate with students.

Liang said that many teachers would also check with students and parents via email and phone calls.

She and her educational partner created educational videos for students by writing on virtual whiteboards.

Grade 8 teacher Kimberly Liang created instructional videos for her students to teach lessons from a distance. (Provided by Kimberly Liang)

Liang entrusted his students with a project to make encouraging signs during the pandemic to display in their windows, if they wish. The panels are shared in a slideshow that all students can see, which she says is a way for them to contribute to a new sense of community in the classroom.

“It is nice to see that they are not alone,” she said. “It is not something that we care about for any brand, but I think that kind of thing helps keep morale up and keep you motivated.”

Liang also plans to hold live “office hours” when students can contribute to the same document at the same time, ask questions and simply communicate as a group.

Liang said the six students in his class who have special needs will receive more individual attention from teachers who do not have their own classes, such as music and gym teachers. They will call students and parents more frequently to provide additional support.

Liang said she feels excited, nervous, and hopeful about the program.

“I hope to have things online and have more individual contact over the phone, and with the parents involved, could help me reach children I hadn’t reached before,” she said.