“What’s the delay?” Alberta Senators Want To Know When Energy Aid Will Come

Two Alberta senators say they are not satisfied with the answers they have received from the federal government to questions about when aid for the energy industry may be on its way.

Senator Doug Black told CBC News that he has twice asked Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the past few weeks for a schedule on when a promised support plan is underway.

“I was told twice” it’s complicated “- I understand it’s complicated -” we’re working on it and we hope something will be announced soon, “said Black.

“[Morneau] yesterday we went a little further, that is, we hope to find some sort of agnostic programs for the industry. I guess he meant that there could be a single solution. Well, there is no single solution for industries in this country. … I am concerned.”

The Canadian energy sector has been hit by an unprecedented drop in demand due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lower prices linked to an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC + announced a global pact on Sunday to cut production by almost 20 million barrels a day, but markets barely moved in response to news on Monday.

Help was promised 3 weeks ago within hours or days

On March 25, Morneau announced that aid to the sector would arrive soon.

“I am not talking about weeks. I am talking about hours, even days, so that we can guarantee credit facilities, especially for small and medium-sized businesses in this sector,” he said almost three weeks.

“It’s been a month now and the industry is demanding cash. So what’s the delay?” Said Black.

Senator Paula Simons said she was surprised by Morneau’s comment on the “agnostic sector” after the promise of specific assistance.

“We don’t expect a direct bailout, it’s politically unpleasant and economically unviable … but I think people still hope there will be some kind of creative solution,” she said. stated on CBC. Power and politics Monday, adding that a fix could possibly include a way to transition to more renewable energy sources.

The petroleum industry is not in the same situation as other sectors. The collapse in oil prices is not only caused by Covid-19. Sectors were asking for support long before the virus hit. He expected more than that. & mdash;@Paulatics

Simons said she was also worried about the attitudes of people across Canada on social media, which meant that Alberta should be able to deal with the oil and gas industry.

“Alberta’s energy sector not only powers the Alberta economy, it stimulates a large part of the federal economy. … It’s not just a problem of Alberta is to some extent a Saskatchewan problem and to a large extent a Newfoundland problem, “she said. “So we have to find transnational solutions that help all of our key sectors.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said: Power and politics Monday, when he does not want to be pessimistic, he expects oil prices to remain low for at least 18 months and help is needed.

He said the province has been partnering with Ottawa for months to put oil and gas workers to restore orphaned wells.

“The people in the industry here are increasingly concerned about the passage of time,” said the Prime Minister.