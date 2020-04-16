When grocery stores are the only game in town, even entrepreneurs turn into employees

Canada’s supermarkets are recruiting new employees and hiring regularly to meet the growing demand for their essential services at a time when everyone has to eat at home and many want their groceries delivered.

This need for more staff, combined with staggering job losses in other sectors of the Canadian economy, has led new recruits to never imagine that they would be happy to wash products or deliver crates of grocery.

“Thank goodness I accepted the job,” said Richard Lyle, a 51-year-old fashion designer and owner of a boutique in Toronto, who has been shopping full time since being forced to close his store. own store.

“The money I earn allows us to pay our mortgage, pay our property taxes, our utilities and our food.”

Scott Graham of Brantford, Ontario normally directs his own company, teaching leadership and anti-bullying programs in Canadian schools – schools that have now moved their online education due to the coronavirus.

He is 57 but has just started a new job in the fruit and vegetable department of Goodness Me!, An Ontario chain of 10 health food markets.

“The manager was showing me how to keep the celery alive, and he asked me if I had done anything like this before,” said Graham. “I said, ‘Never’.”

Scott Graham runs leadership and anti-bulling programs in schools across Canada. Since schools moved their classes online because of the coronavirus, he has worked in the product department of a health food market. (Scott Graham)

His business normally earns around $ 400,000 a year while his grocery work three days a week pays $ 14 an hour. But Graham points out that he sees part-time work as an opportunity to give back to the community during a crisis.

He has already been able to add value to the job, he says, using his own expertise.

“I was talking to one of the other managers today, and she said she was new to her role, that she was starting to learn leadership. I was able to give her some advice.”

Supermarkets cannot afford to be demanding

In addition to the need for more staff to meet the increased demand, maintain hygiene and service deliveries, supermarkets must also replace employees who cannot work due to the coronavirus.

Some supermarket workers have COVID-19 themselves or are caring for family members who have contracted the virus. Others are too afraid to go to work or isolate themselves at home because of potential exposure to the virus.

Supermarkets, like this one in Montreal, have tried to limit the number of customers and maintain social distance online, but some employees still fear being exposed to the virus at work. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

“We have had reports that a number of employees have chosen to stay at home, particularly after payroll measures that have been announced at the federal level, “said Diane Brisebois, President of the Retail Council of Canada, an organization that includes large supermarket chains and small independents among its members.

According to last census, the grocery industry employs over 400,000 people, and while it is difficult to quantify the additional needs of the industry at this time, there is “absolutely” a growing need for more staff, said Brisebois.

Stores cannot afford to worry about previous experience.

“Most grocers want to make sure their employees are healthy, which can mean adding more shifts so that people have time to recharge, recharge and rest. This means more personal, “she said.

WATCH | How key employees like grocery store workers are coping with the virus:

As Canadians continue to attack the physical distance and how to manage COVID-19, most grocery store workers still have to get to work and get in touch with others. 2:17

The risks that the virus poses to essential workers who interact with the public are real. At the end of last month, a 48 year old manager in a Real Superstore in Oshawa, Ontario, has become one of the youngest in the province to succumb to the virus – although he doesn’t know where he got it.

In the United States, the Washington Post Report the weekend when more than 40 grocery workers died and more than 1,500 were positive.

In recognition of the additional pressure the pandemic has placed on staff, Loblaw increased the compensation of employees at its 2,500 stores and more than two dozen distribution centers by approximately 15% last month, with retroactive effect from 8 March.

The temporary wage increase was intended to recognize “the exceptional and continued efforts of employees to keep our stores open and operate so efficiently,” said Galen Weston, the company’s executive president, in A declaration, March 21, two days before the chain’s first COVID-19 case is confirmed – at the Real Superstore in Oshawa, which is owned by Loblaw.

Sobeys has also instituted a “hero compensation program” retroactive to March 8, paying all employees an additional $ 50 per week as well as an additional bonus of $ 2 for each hour greater than 20 hours per week.

Thrifty Foods store manager Mike Saysell, left, from Duncan, British Columbia, says he has made dozens of new hires, including former restaurant server Courtney Friesen. (Sobeys)

Community spirit

Mike Saysell, director of Thrifty Foods in Duncan, British Columbia, says he has hired 37 new employees since March 10, many of them inexperienced in the grocery industry.

“We have had so many people come to our store and ask how they can help,” he said. “They say, ‘You are on the front line, we know you are in a high traffic area with a lot of customers and we want to help our neighbors’.

“They don’t necessarily try to bring their skills and experience; they just bring their desire to help. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Courtney Friesen, 27, is one of the new hires at Thrifty Foods. She had worked as a waiter at Duncan’s York Street Diner for five years, but the restaurant closed in mid-March when the province went into lockout.

“I never imagined working in a grocery store,” she said. “Not that there is anything wrong with that. I just have a strong passion for service, and I always did that and I loved doing it.”

The coronavirus can live for several days on certain surfaces, but experts say there is no reason to worry about the groceries you are bringing home. CBC News shows you how basic hygiene will protect you from your errands. 1:36

New recruits have security concerns

His tremors from day one to the new job were not the usual tremors in taking on unknown duties. She was thinking about the risk of getting the virus in a busy supermarket.

“Obviously, before I came to my first shift, there was a little bit of concern. But when I got here, we followed all of the security protocols that the store put in place, and now I can honestly say that i feel very safe coming here. ” “

Sobeys is the parent company of Thrifty and, like many large chains, it has implemented security measures which include limiting the number of people in the store, washing employees’ hands every 15 minutes, shields in plexiglass for cashiers and additional staff to wipe shopping carts.

Friesen says his parents “totally agree” with his decision to continue working.

“We just don’t spend time together because I’m a little bit more exposed than them, but they’re really proud of me for taking this and not staying home and claiming insurance- employment.”

Saysell says customers appreciate seeing familiar faces working in the store.

“It is such a small community that you know people as neighbors or at community events or soccer fields,” he said. “We hire every week and we get people from all walks of life. We need more heroes.”

WATCH | Some grocers are fed up with customers who ignore social distancing:

Although grocery stores remain open as essential services, some workers say they have seen shoppers linger in stores and treat them as a social outing, putting them at risk. 2:01

The ego is not a problem

Lyle and partner Jennifer Halchuk had to close their Toronto clothing store Gaspard in mid-March. Some online shopping comes from regular customers, but it’s not enough, says Lyle.

“People say,” Oh, look at all the money you can’t spend during a lockdown, you’ll be OK. “But you know what? The invoices keep coming. The postman puts them in the box every day.”

Lyle works for Summerhill Markets, a chain of three high-end grocery stores that deliver grocery orders primarily to seniors. He paid a daily rate and an allowance for gasoline.

Fashion designer and boutique owner Richard Lyle wears what he calls his “uniform” for his new job as a grocery delivery man. (Richard Lyle)

“It’s physically exhausting,” he said. “A delivery can hold nine boxes, and I carry them back and forth. But every night we ask ourselves,” Can you imagine if we didn’t have that? “We don’t want to get out of it and be in more debt. It would be the worst.”

He says he’s incredibly grateful to the store owners for hiring him and to the friend who recommended him for the job.

“Is my ego ready to let the world know that I am a grocery deliverer?” he said. “I worked in restoration and restoration at the beginning of my life, so I am not ashamed or ashamed to do this work. I am grateful.”

Mental health benefits

Graham says his desire to work in the grocery industry was less about maintaining some form of income than about his desire to stay busy.

“It is very important for me to feel that I am contributing and getting involved,” he said. “I’m very social. I think it’s an important service that should continue, so I don’t focus on the health risk. I think mental health is very important too, and I take all the necessary precautions .I’m doing whatever is mandated. “

Over time, many of these temporary workers will be able to return to their regular jobs. When that time comes, it will be an indicator that life is returning to normal – not only for them, but also for grocery stores.