When will the children be back to school? Answers to your questions about COVID-19

When can children go back to school?

CBC Kids tells us that the number one question on COVID-19 they hear is when can children go back to school. Adults also wonder when it will all be over, including Anastasia of Bainsville, Ontario.

Each province deals with its COVID-19 outbreaks differently, which means that schools in some provinces may open sooner than others. There is no definitive date.

Dr. Brian Goldman – CBC Radio’s host White coat Art black and new podcast The dose – says once public health officials confirm that we are past the COVID-19 peak and the number of cases is starting to drop, we will be on the right track.

But it’s “unlikely to happen in the next two to three weeks,” says Goldman. “I think we all have to prepare for the strong possibility that school won’t start again until June or summer or fall.”

Would a CPAP machine be useful as a ventilator?

We have received many questions, including one from Bienvenido I., on whether continuous positive pressure devices (CPAP) can be used to help COVID-19 patients.

The limited supply of ventilators is one of the main concerns of hospitals as they prepare for more COVID-19 cases. CPAP devices are used to provide minor respiratory support to patients with sleep apnea. However, a doctor says they do not replace the ventilators.

“If someone was sick enough with [COVID-19,] I don’t think it would help them particularly, “said Dr. Michael Gardam, infectious disease specialist and chief of staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital. He also warned that CPAP machines could help spread the virus.

“They are one of the devices we are concerned about and which may be responsible for some of the spread,” especially in hospitals and long-term care homes, he said.

What is the treatment of mild cases of COVID-19?

Michael F. asked what to do if you have a mild case of COVID-19. Currently, there is no specific treatment for the virus. If your symptoms are mild, the best thing to do is stay at home, says Gardam.

Health Canada the advice is the same: if you have symptoms, isolate yourself for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus. But if you’re having trouble breathing or a high fever that doesn’t break, Gardam suggests going to the hospital for treatment, which could include oxygen and acetaminophen.

If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, can they get sick with the virus again later?

This issue is of concern to many Canadians, including Jeff L.

As this is a new coronavirus, little is known about it and experts have not yet answered this question.

However, Toronto-based infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGeer says there is “good reason to hope” that if you have had COVID-19 once, you will be protected for at least a few months or years. . But she cannot be sure. Learn more about what we know about the virus here.

I have an elderly parent who lives alone and needs my help. How can I visit safely to meet their needs?

Many Canadians, including Alyssa and Jackie, want to know how to take care of their older friends and family.

The infectious disease specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, admits that the situation is difficult because everyone has to practice physical distance and the elderly are a vulnerable population. But some elderly people who live alone need help.

Bogoch says the best thing to do if you have to make a home call is to practice flawless hand hygiene and make sure anyone with symptoms doesn’t get inside.

