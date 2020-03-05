Where will the Democratic and Republican conventions be held in 2020?

The dignity and status of the Democratic and Republican national conventions are only a few months away. Democratic candidate Convention sites, all of which have not yet been determined, have been set up.
As in the past few years, the parties have selected important battlefield states, hoping that voters will be upset with tickets in November by hosting a large festival.
The following is a summary of information about Democratic and Republican conventions this summer.
Democratic National Convention
- Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- When: July 13-16
- why: Wisconsin is a multi-year pioneer state and went to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton failed to stop the campaign there. The Democrats hope to make up for this by hosting a convention in the state’s largest city this summer, and hope to regain the vote of their key working class, the Midwest.
Republican National Convention
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: August 24-27
- why: Like Wisconsin, North Carolina is considered an important battlefield nation, although Republicans have won twice over the past two decades, and the GOP wants to send the state’s 15 votes to Trump. However, the Democrats are strongly supported by the state’s African-American population, and it is somewhat easier because former Vice President Joe Biden-who won the Democratic nomination-enjoys widespread support in Tarhir. It was said.