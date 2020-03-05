Where will the Democratic and Republican conventions be held in 2020?

The dignity and status of the Democratic and Republican national conventions are only a few months away. Democratic candidate Convention sites, all of which have not yet been determined, have been set up.

As in the past few years, the parties have selected important battlefield states, hoping that voters will be upset with tickets in November by hosting a large festival.

The following is a summary of information about Democratic and Republican conventions this summer.

Democratic National Convention

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin When: July 13-16

July 13-16 why: Wisconsin is a multi-year pioneer state and went to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton failed to stop the campaign there. The Democrats hope to make up for this by hosting a convention in the state’s largest city this summer, and hope to regain the vote of their key working class, the Midwest.

Republican National Convention