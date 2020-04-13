While COVID-19 ravages N.S. the hospitality industry, some establishments help people in need

Despite difficult times for the Nova Scotia hotel industry, some establishments changed gears during the COVID-19 pandemic to help community groups that provide assistance to customers in need.

In Dartmouth, famed The Canteen restaurant transformed its cooking space into a community kitchen to help the Dartmouth North Community Food Center and Margaret’s House (Feeding Others of Dartmouth Society), which are organizations that feed people who cannot allow healthy eating. .

The Canteen will prepare between 300 and 400 meals per week for these groups from Monday.

“It was probably a unique opportunity to really take the plunge when it matters most,” said Doug Townsend, owner of The Canteen with his wife, Renée Lavallée.

Like many restaurants, The Canteen had to make the difficult decision to fire the bulk of its 30-person team due to COVID-19.

Sure 24,500 food service jobs have been lost in the restaurant industry in Nova Scotia due to the pandemic.

“Renée and I believe that getting through this stuff is about caring for and caring for each other,” said Townsend.

The Good Robot Brewing Company opened in May 2015 in Halifax. He resuscitates a program that raises funds for non-profit groups. (Anjuli Patil / CBC)

In Halifax, revenues from The Good Robot Brewing Company have dropped 80% to 90% since COVID-19 hit Nova Scotia. The brewery had to lay off most of its staff and transitioned from its business model to e-commerce and take-out delivery.

Before the pandemic closed restaurants and bars, the brewery was already helping nonprofits through its Goodwill Bot initiative.

Every Monday, the brewery would organize an awareness raising and fundraising event for a non-profit organization. One dollar from each pint sold in the tapestry room during these events would be donated to a non-profit organization. In four years, more than $ 60,000 has been raised.

“Obviously, this incentive fell in the toilet a few weeks ago when we closed our public spaces,” said Joshua Counsil, founder of Good Robot.

But the program returns this week in a different form.

$ 1 of each non-profit Monday purchase

Starting Monday, $ 1 per line, take-out and delivery orders that day will be used to assist a non-profit organization.

This week’s beneficiary is Adsum for Women and Children, a Halifax shelter.

Counsil said Colin Smith, Good Robot’s goodwill ambassador, had the idea of ​​helping Adsum.

“With everyone trapped inside … a friend of mine mentioned that he was concerned about the increase in domestic violence in this climate, and of course,” said Counsil.

Good Robot co-founder Joshua Counsil said he was “personally inspired by the people of Adsum because they keep on giving without asking.” (Submitted by Joshua Counsil)

“Especially where Adsum provides physical space, safe space for people … they seem to have an additional need.”

When COVID-19 started to lead to the closure of facilities, Counsil said his first thought was “how to keep my own ship from sinking”. But he said that helping an organization like Adsum puts everything in perspective.

“There are people who double their already generous nature, so I am personally inspired by the people of Adsum because they keep on giving without asking,” he said.