White House Coronavirus Task Force Advises People Who Left New York to Quarantine for 14 Days

White House Summit Response Coordinator coronavirus The task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, has warned people in the New York metropolitan area to quarantine themselves for the next two weeks if they have left the city as the contagion continues to spread. propagate in the largest city in the country.

Birx said Tuesday that people living in New York – arguably the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with more than 13,000 confirmed cases in the city alone – should isolate themselves from others if they have left the city for an area with fewer infections.

“Everyone who was in New York should self-quarantine for the next 14 days to make sure the virus does not spread to others,” said Birx.

Birx noted that 60% of new cases in the country come from the New York metropolitan area.

His message was reiterated by Vice President Mike Pence, who said the federal government is treating New York as “a high-risk area” and will continue to increase resources in the region. Pence said public health officials find one infection per 1,000 people in the New York area, compared to 0.1 or 0.2 per 1,000 people in places like Washington State – where the first major epidemic s ‘is produced in the United States.

“Follow the guidelines we have issued and avoid non-essential travel,” added Pence.

The warning against travel outside the region – and self-isolation if anyone does so – by the Coronavirus Task Force comes one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all person arriving on a flight from the New York area to submit to self-quarantine for two weeks.

DeSantis said in an address to his Tallahassee office that more than 100 of these thefts arrive daily in the state and that he believes each contains at least one person infected with the new coronavirus.

He did not specify how self-quarantine would be enforced, but said that “it is in fact a criminal offense if you violate the quarantine order”. Florida law says it is a second degree offense to violate a quarantine order that could result in a 60-day prison sentence.

DeSantis said people could be “held accountable if they break the law.”

“At New York [City], when they ordered the stay at home, what were people doing? Many people have fled the city and they will stay with their parents or steal [out]DeSantis said at a press conference in a retirement community of 80,000 north of Orlando. “We are receiving huge numbers of people who are flying. We are looking at how to deal with these thefts.”

