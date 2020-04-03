White House Coronavirus Task Force to Announce Face Coverage Advice

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House coronavirus The task force is preparing to announce new guidelines formulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who recommend that Americans in the areas hardest hit by the new coronavirus wear a type of face cover when in public.

The change in guidelines indicates a major change in the way authorities are trying to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Because of some recent information that the virus can actually spread even when people are talking rather than coughing and sneezing – the best part of the value is that when you are away, when you cannot maintain that distance 6 feet, to wear some kind of face covering, “said Dr. Anthony Fauci, while appearing on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

This decision would follow several local officials who advised their residents to wear homemade masks or face covers during their essential trips. For weeks, the general public has been advised by the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) that only those who were sick or had underlying health conditions should wear face masks and that surgical masks and N95 protective equipment should be reserved for healthcare workers.

The new CDC recommendations would encourage Americans to wear cloth facial coverings.

Fauci said the new guidelines are not intended to remove the availability of these supplies for front-line workers, who have made public calls for more personal protective equipment as governors scramble to secure supplies.

“The important point to emphasize, however, is that this should in no way suppress the availability of the masks necessary for health care providers who are in real and current danger of being infected by the people they care for,” Fauci said of the expected orientation. “This is an addendum and in addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute.”

The debate over face masks has been raging for several weeks, with some officials saying that advising the public to wear blankets would create a false sense of security which, in turn, would lead people to abandon social distancing and wash their hands. background. Others say that wearing the mask incorrectly or constantly moving may increase the risk of getting COVID-19.

“If the CDC publishes such guidelines, I would abide by them. I can tell you, after writing many CDC guidelines over the years, that these are done very carefully and based on the best evidence available, “the former CDC medical director told Fox News on Tuesday. , Dr. Robert Amler. “These guidelines, when published, are neither casual nor frivolous.”

“It is protective for the people around you – it will be, whether or not there is a shortage,” he added of the masks.

