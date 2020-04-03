White House implements rapid coronavirus test for anyone interacting with Trump, Pence

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House said Friday that those who come close to President Trump or Vice President Pence will need to pass a rapid COVID-19 test to protect the Commander-in-Chief and his number two from the coronavirus.

The tests, the White House announced, will begin on Friday for anyone working with the president or vice president in the coming days and weeks.

The new test guidelines will only apply to people who will be in close contact with the President. This would include certain staff members, as well as people who could be seated next to him at a meeting.



Tests will be performed on Abbott’s new rapid test machine. The president tested coronavirus for the second time on Thursday, the White House announced. This test was performed with the new rapid point-of-care test which provides results in 15 minutes.

“It took me literally a minute to take it,” Trump said in his daily press briefing on Thursday. “I really took it out of curiosity.”

Trump appointed Pence to head the White House Coronavirus task force in February, which is made up of leading experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. Trump and Pence meet daily with this task force.

The president also has regular meetings with members of his administration, including Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other senior Pentagon officials.



Journalists in the James S. Brady Press Room will not be required to receive the rapid coronavirus test, Fox News learned. Journalists at this point should have their temperature measured before entering the briefing room daily to monitor and ensure the safety of White House officials and other journalists in the room.

The President has meetings with senior officials from the private sector. These people would also be required to pass a test.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence were also tested for COVID-19 after a member of staff from the vice president’s office tested positive. Pence and his wife were both negative.

