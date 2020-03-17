White House plans massive $ 850 billion stimulus package as Senate passes latest coronavirus bill

White House officials and Congress lawmakers report they will attempt to push through a third coronavirus set of expenses worth hundreds of billions of dollars, Senate is working to advance the second, more modest relief bill, which focuses on workers’ leave and expedited testing for the disease officially known as COVID-19.

Fox News has learned that the White House is specifically pushing an $ 850 billion stimulus, mostly in the form of tax relief measures.

About $ 500 billion of this would be linked to lower payroll taxes, while $ 250 billion would go to loans to the Small Business Administration and an additional $ 58 billion would go to the airline industry, among other measures.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will attend the Senate GOP’s weekly political lunch on Tuesday – which will take place in a larger room where he usually stands so that senators can practice social distancing – to discuss the details of the full proposal on White House coronaviruses.

“I’m not going to comment on the numbers now. But it’s a big number,” Mnuchin told reporters Monday evening.

the Washington Post Tuesday morning, Mnuchin’s proposal would be accompanied by the price of $ 850 billion. The Post, citing anonymous sources, said Mnuchin’s proposal would focus mainly on remitting money to individuals and businesses.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats will hold their weekly conference call breakfast instead, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer probably going over the details of a huge $ 750 billion proposal he announced Monday “to wage war against the coronavirus and the economic crisis facing the Americans. “

“As of tomorrow, I will present a series of proposals to appropriators of Congress who, according to the Democrats in the Senate, should be part of the next bill to fight the coronavirus,” said Schumer in a speech on Monday. “In consultation with senior members of the jurisdiction committees, we are proposing an immediate and initial injection of at least $ 750 billion to wage war on COVID-19 and the economic crisis it is causing.”

Following the signing by President Trump of a first $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill last week, the House of Representatives approved a second bill early Saturday morning that ‘he adjusted Monday to correct technical errors. The Senate is expected to follow up on the House’s proposal on Tuesday and will have to approve the original bill and the correction to avoid sending the bill back to the House, which has a large portion of its members out of town for their work. previously planned. period.

Schumer said his proposal would include expanded unemployment insurance and Medicaid funding, address capacity constraints in hospitals, provide urgent assistance to small businesses, help schools switch to distance learning while more more states are closing their public schools for the foreseeable future, among other measures.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Supported Schumer’s call for a $ 750 billion arsenal to fight coronavirus and its economic effects in a op-ed for CNN on Monday.

“The United States is heading into a recession, and President Pelosi has already announced plans for an additional set of emergency responses,” she wrote. “This is the right approach. We must act quickly to promulgate a major fiscal stimulus package that avoids economic disaster.”

It is unclear what will be in Mnuchin’s proposal to the Senate Republicans, but there is a chance that there may be a significant overlap with Schumer’s ideas – Mnuchin was the key figure in the White House in Negotiations with Democrats in Congress and spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi more than Friday, 20 times, she and the Trump administration hatched the initial chamber version of the second coronavirus deal.

In an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday”, Mnuchin presented “a big stimulus package because we have to help American workers now”.

The Secretary of the Treasury, however, clarified that he and the President were not asking for a bailout.

“If you provide cash to good companies that just need cash for 3 to 6 months,” he said, “it’s not a bailout.”

Mnuchin continued, “Everything we need, we will get from Congress.”

Other lawmakers have stepped in with ideas on how to fight the coronavirus and help Americans who are harmed by the virtual economic shutdown it triggers. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, proposed Monday, among other things, to provide each American with a $ 1,000 check to cover the expenses they may incur due to layoffs, forced leaves or other expenses related to coronaviruses.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, presented a similar proposal last week, introduced in a non-binding House resolution, to provide each American with a monthly payment of $ 1,000 until the coronavirus threat ends. She called it “temporary universal basic payment”. His proposal and that of Romney seem similar to the idea of ​​the basic universal income (UBI) of the former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, but differ from it mainly because their ideas are temporary and provisional measures.

Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.