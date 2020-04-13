White House Responds to Media Speculation on Fauci, Says Trump Doesn’t Fire Him

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House responded on Monday to media rumblings over whether President Trump could prepare to oust Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling the speculation “ridiculous” and publishing official evidence of support for the man who is the face of the administration’s coronavirus response.

Speculation of a frayed relationship between the president and the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases came to a head when Trump retweeted a message that included the hashtag “#FireFauci”, but the administration has now said that the reaction to the publication had failed.

On the contrary, Trump was simply trying to respond to a “lie” from the media regarding the response of the coronavirus.

“This media gossip is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The president’s tweet clearly exposed the media’s attempts to mischievously lie about his decision in China to rewrite history,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement. declaration.

“It was the Democrats and the media who ignored the Coronavirus who chose to focus on removal instead, and when they finally commented on the virus, it was to attack President Trump for making the bold decision and decisive in saving American lives by cutting travel from China and Europe. Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump. “

The tweet Trump had promoted seemed to criticize Fauci for suggesting that more lives could have been saved if the federal government had acted sooner.

“Fauci told people on February 29 that there was nothing to fear and that it posed no threat to the American public in general. #FireFauci… “DeAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for Congress, tweeted.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke,” Trump tweeted next to the post. The tweet comes as he fights a recent New York Times report that said he was slow to act on the coronavirus epidemic.

Among the decisions Trump repeatedly highlights in disputing this story is his travel ban targeting China.

But the presence of the anti-Fauci hashtag did fuel the discussion of Trump’s relationship with Fauci, who has been shuddering for weeks.

The Times has reported that Fauci has “become bolder” by correcting Trump publicly and that Fauci, in turn, “has become a hero for critics of the President because of this.”

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has faced Trump in the past, addressed speculation about the future of Fauci at a news briefing on Monday. He doubted there was a chance Trump would fire the doctor.

“As crazy as things get in this world and in a crazy Washington, I can’t imagine this would happen,” said Cuomo.

Edmund DeMarche of Fox News contributed to this report.