White House says lower payroll taxes for employees may come in coronavirus phase 4 rescue program

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

President Trump hopes to include lower payroll taxes for employees as part of a phase 4 stimulus package, as the Trump administration remains confident that a deal could be reached next week on a separate plan to restore the Payment protection program, Fox News has learned.

A senior administration official told Fox News on Friday that the president wanted cuts to payroll taxes for employees – an extension of what was deployed in the $ 2.2 trillion CARE Take action last month.

COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISASTER LOAN LEAVES MANY SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS WITHOUT RELIEF

Under the current Phase 3 stimulus relief program, employers have received a payroll reduction, but the Chairperson is working to ensure that employees are covered by this tax reduction. phase 4 – especially when individuals become eligible to return to work.

Last month, the president called for an additional $ 2 trillion for phase 4 of the coronavirus stimulus stimulus package and said he should focus on infrastructure.

“With interest rates for the US at ZERO, now is the time to make our decades-long infrastructure bill,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “It should be VERY BIG and BIG, two trillion dollars, and just focus on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our country!” Phase 4. “

Trump has been looking for a major infrastructure bill since taking office and appears to be presenting the plan again as a form of economic stimulus.

Presidential pressure for fourth phase of economic aid comes as House and Senate legislators are already considering a fourth coronavirus rescue bill, although some have expressed caution over continuing the law appropriation of such massive sums of money.

Meanwhile, an administration official also told Fox News that the White House is more and more convinced that an agreement will be reached early next week, with Democrats in Congress on a plan to restore the Small Business Administration’s payment protection program, with a vote expected as of Tuesday.

MCCARTHY AND PELOSI ALWAYS FREEDOM ON THE SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT PROGRAM

The deal, the official said, is expected to include $ 250 billion for the PPP, an unknown amount for the economic disaster loan program and $ 75 billion for hospitals across the country.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., support small business assistance, but have also been firm about the need for a “interim emergency” bill, which would contain changes to the small business assistance program to help disadvantaged and minority businesses, and help hospitals and state governments. The potential funding for the White House-quoted hospital on Friday could involve Democrats in Congress.

“We are ready to give them that money, but we also need the other money. … The question is from the Republicans: why do you ignore your state? Pelosi told reporters this week.

“How can we ignore their cries for help … when they are on the front line?” she added.

If they can reach an “interim” deal on the small business front, the legislation could be submitted “before the end of the month,” Pelosi said.

The potential deal comes as the payment protection program, which helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees obtain loans that can cover eight weeks of their payroll, benefits, rent and other expenses, is short of funding.

The program was created as part of the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law passed last month, and converts small business loans into grants and would be canceled entirely if 75% of the loan is used to keep employees on the job. pay list.

The Trump administration said on Thursday that it could no longer accept nominations without funding authorized by Congress. The entire $ 350 billion original CARES P3 program was allocated through more than 1.6 million approved loans.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available credit,” the Small Business Administration said on Thursday. “Likewise, we are unable to register new PPP lenders at this time.”