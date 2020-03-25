White House, Senate reach historic $ 2T coronavirus rescue bill, but House support unclear

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

White House and Senate leaders historic agreement shortly after midnight Wednesday on a massive $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue program for workers and businesses, although the House of Representatives remained unclear as a member openly criticized the plan.

The bipartisan breakthrough in the Senate closed days of heated negotiations that had almost been derailed by last-minute requests from House Democrats.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are finished,” White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland announced as he left the office of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Around midnight . “We have an agreement.”

Ueland told reporters that “much of the work on the text of the bill is finished, and I hope that in the next few hours we will finish what is left and circulate it early in the morning.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said the bill was tantamount to “unemployment benefit for steroids” and that every American who was laid off would be paid less. This provision will allow companies to stay afloat and return these employees immediately when things are safe, Schumer said.

The unprecedented economic bailout would give direct payments to most Americans, increase unemployment benefits and provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to make wages while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the last issues to close was about $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over airline generosity, since the Democrats wanted them to comply with the new restrictions. carbon emissions. Hospitals would also receive significant aid.

In a letter to his colleagues, Schumer noted: “The Democrats are ready to give our unanimous consent to expedite the consideration of the bill and get the job done.” This means that if there are no objections from the Republicans, the Senate could delete the bill without a formal recorded vote. Parliamentally, it is the quickest way to move something on the ground.

A senior GOP source Told Fox News contributor and Townhall.com editor Guy Benson said this decision was a face-saving exercise from Schumer, and that he was trying to “take credit” for a bill GOP that he had obstructed for “little ball” modifications. The Democrats, the source said, could not prolong the situation much longer; economic conditions have deteriorated considerably, and President Trump approval rating increased.

McConnell said the Senate will meet at noon Wednesday, but has not set a time for a vote. As a general rule, the procedural vote to open the debate on the coronavirus package will take place at 1 p.m. AND, unless the Senate withdraws this vote.

“The Democrats are finally accepting” yes “for an answer,” said McConnell in his remarks to the Senate Wednesday morning. “Help is on its way.”

“After days of intense discussion, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief plan for this pandemic,” he said. “It will bring new resources to the frontlines of our country’s struggle for health care. And it will inject billions of dollars of cash into the economy as quickly as possible to help American workers, families, small businesses and industries get through this disruption and emerge on the other side, ready to fly . “

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who smiled after McConnell’s departure, told reporters: “This is very important bipartisan legislation that is going to be very important in helping American workers, American businesses and people. across America. So we couldn’t be happier. I have spoken to the President several times today and he is very pleased with this legislation and the impact it is going to have. “

Regarding the Chamber, Mnuchin noted: “I cannot speak on behalf of the President. I hope she will take it back and pass it as it is. We need it, we need it to work for the American people. And, again, there are a lot of compromises. It is a great bill, and it has been a great success for everyone. “

Michigan independent representative Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican Party, said he could essentially delay consideration of the bill in the House. The lower house can seek to pass the law by unanimous consent because many members are not in Washington – but only one member can ruin this plan.

“This bipartisan agreement is a gross agreement for the people,” Amash tweeted. “It does far too little for those most in need of aid, while providing hundreds of billions of dollars in welfare to businesses, massively increasing government, inhibiting economic adjustment and expanding gap between the rich and the poor. “

The deal came hours after President Trump’s chief economic adviser declared an unprecedented level $ 6 trillion stimulus package was imminent, including $ 4 trillion in Federal Reserve cash and $ 2 trillion in new congressional funds.

Tensions then rose sharply again on Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening – with Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham and Steve Daines speaking in the Senate and calling for an end to the negotiations because, as Graham says, the Democrats were “nickel-and-diming” at a time when people are dying – literally dying. “

Graham and Daines’ late push for an immediate vote on a stimulus bill came after tensions apparently eased in Congress during the day, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its highest point gain in its history while leaders of both sides signaled that an agreement could be at hand.

Stocks rose in Asia on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its best day since 1933 as Congress and the White House neared an agreement. The Nikkei 225 index for Japan jumped 5.3%, while Hong Kong rose 3% and Sydney climbed 3.6%. The Asian markets all increased by more than 2%.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are finished. We have an agreement.” – Eric Ueland, director of legislative affairs for the White House

But, Republicans said on Tuesday evening, Democrats were still looking for new payments that delayed voting on a final bill.

“In case you are watching,” said Graham, referring to the president, his voice rising, “says [Treasury Secretary] Steven Mnuchin to return to the White House and end negotiations. I think I understand the concessions of life and politics, but I have been called by two good friends on the Democratic side in the past five or six hours to want more money. End the negotiations. “

He added: “This bill is $ 2 trillion. There is a ton of money in this bill for people who need it, but what we are doing now is special interest group in town try to get a little more. “

“Look, we were told we were three feet last night to get there,” said Daines, who led the conference with Graham from the floor. “All I have to say is that the Senate may think it is a meter line at the moment, but the Montanans are fired. In fact, our unemployment claims in Montana since March 17, we just looked for it 15 minutes ago, 14,350 Montanans filed for unemployment last week. ”

Shortly before Graham and Daines spoke, Trump said at a coronovirus task force meeting that the country was nearing the “end of our historic battle” with “the invisible enemy” of the coronaviruses. Trump approval figures reached its climax this week, with 60 percent of Americans endorsing its coronavirus response efforts.

The President also issued a note of unexpected magnanimity: “I would also like to thank Congress, because whether we are happy or not that they have not yet arrived, they have worked long hours. I am talking about the Republicans and Democrats, all of them, the House, the Senate. I want to thank Congress because it is really trying to get there, and I think it will. “

Then the director of the United States National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, specifically said that the new coronavirus bill was making its way congestion congestion would total $ 6 trillion: $ 4 trillion in Federal Reserve cash and $ 2 trillion in new money. Typical congressional appropriations in any given fiscal year are approximately $ 1.2-4 trillion, with total expenditures of approximately $ 4.3 trillion.

“This package will be the largest Main Street assistance program in US history,” said Kudlow, adding that negotiations would continue into the evening but that a vote was imminent.

Meanwhile, there was good news inside the White House area. At the end of the briefing, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has been quarantined since contacting Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and has worked from home, has revealed that she had received negative COVID-19 results and that she would be back to work on Wednesday.

Grisham will return as the Trump administration increasingly seeks to project optimism. The President, who tweeted Sunday, “WE CANNOT READ THE CURE BEYOND THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” said Fox News Virtual City Hall that he “would like the country to be open and to prepare to leave for Easter”.

Pressed by John Roberts of Fox News on timeline, Trump said during the briefing: “We will be looking at a lot – we will be looking at very large parts of our country as well, but I will be guided a lot by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and by Deborah [Birx]. “

Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose absence from recent coronavirus briefings has sparked a speculation in the media said the schedule was still “flexible”.

Democrats have reacted furiously to Trump’s new timeline for easing economic restrictions, with Hillary Clinton suggesting that people “would die needlessly”, and Joe Biden accusing Trump of spreading “misinformation”.

“This hole and his wealthy friends are too stupid for us to overcome them together,” wrote former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau. “Everyone is exposed to the virus. Everyone suffers when there are not enough hospital beds. Everyone struggles when millions of people are too sick to work.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Vietor, former Obama Communications fellow, deleted a tweet regretting that he was reduced to drinking red wine in the shower during the economic closure.

Chad Pergram, Caroline McKee and John Roberts of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.