White House suspends public tours amid coronavirus

the White House announced Thursday that it is suspending all public tours, while the coronavirus continues to disrupt events and businesses nationwide.

The White House Visitors Bureau information line has a recorded message informing callers of the update, which does not specifically mention the coronavirus.

“As a precaution, all visits to the White House have been temporarily suspended, with immediate effect,” the message said on Thursday morning.

So far, the Capitol campus remains open to visitors, with hand sanitizers set up to help fight the spread of the virus, but Fox News has been advised that visits may be suspended in the near future because discussions have taken place to limit activities on the premises to the most “essential”.

Fox News learns that House and Senate leaders, as well as officials on both sides of the Capitol, are likely to make an official announcement the next day or so about activities deemed essential to the Capitol.

When Fox News asked if congressional visits would be the first to go, an informed source replied “yes.”

Matt Leach and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.