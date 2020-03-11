White House takes steps to protect healthcare workers from coronavirus hours before Trump’s oval office address

the White House Wednesday took steps to keep healthcare workers safe as they face the ongoing epidemic of the coronavirus.

President Trump signed a memorandum ordering his cabinet to make general purpose masks available to healthcare workers, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a letter authorizing the release of millions of general purpose respirators available to health care workers.

“President Trump is focused on the health of the American people, and his administration has therefore taken steps to protect manufacturers that will allow the production of millions of additional masks for our healthcare providers,” the White House said in a statement. communicated.

The statement was released just hours before Trump addressed the nation about the COVID-19 public health emergency, which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to announce an executive order emphasizing US-made medical and pharmaceutical supplies in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The planned announcement, of a person who was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, comes Wednesday in the tumult of the ongoing crisis. In the United States, confirmed cases exceed 1,000; fluctuations in the financial markets continue and Washington is trying to react.

The White House is also considering a multitude of more aggressive responses to free up additional federal funds and to address concerns that the administration’s initial response to the pandemic was insufficient.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Raised concerns about diversifying the supply chain and reducing the dependence of the United States on imports, including from China, when a private lunch with Senators Trump and GOP this week.

Trump appeared to agree with the senator’s point of view, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the private session publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rubio welcomed the upcoming announcement.

He called the expected order “a very strong first step toward increasing domestic production by enforcing Buy American requirements for pharmaceutical and medical products, as well as rapid approval” by the Food and Drug Administration of ” critical products affected by the coronavirus epidemic strain in the supply chain. “

