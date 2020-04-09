White House targets WHO “leadership” whose comments on coronavirus have exceeded limits, official says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House disagrees with the leadership of the World Health Organization rather than the organization itself, a senior administration official told Fox News, and said that leadership n perhaps expressed the views of WHO staff incorrectly.

“The problem is not the WHO system. The system has good people, ”said the official. “These are comments from leaders – which go beyond what I have been told their own staff meant.”

President Trump has threatened this week to cut funding for a WHO he describes as “very China-centric” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said the UN agency “really blew it” in its initial response to the pandemic.

WHO praised China for its transparency on the virus, although there are reasons to believe that more people have died from COVID-19 than the country’s official count.

The organization tweeted in January citing “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the severity of the virus, which has since turned into a pandemic, shutting down daily life worldwide.

In January, WHO responded to Trump’s travel ban on foreign nationals from China by stating that “travel bans in affected areas or denied entry to passengers from affected areas do not are generally not effective in preventing the importation of “coronavirus cases and could instead have a” significant economic and social impact “.

Criticism of the travel ban and other pro-Chinese statements have raised new questions about the agency’s US funding.

To this end, the senior administration official told Fox News Taiwan that he was essentially excluded from the WHO, which lists cases of Taiwan’s coronavirus and deaths in China.

“We have seen in recent years that there has been a substantial reduction in Taiwan’s ability to participate meaningfully in WHO,” said the official. “We strongly recommend that they (Taiwan) be invited by the Director General to participate as an observer, as they have done in the past.”

Such a move would likely defeat China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, even if Taiwan has its own elected government and designates itself as the Republic of China. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen supported the 2019 protests in Hong Kong and expressed solidarity with the people of Hong Kong.

Last month, Taiwan accused WHO for ignoring a warning sent in December regarding the human-to-human transmission of coronavirus. “Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China,” the organization tweeted in January.

The United States is the the biggest contributor at WHO. The most recent WHO bill in the United States, which is one of the many countries that fund the organization, was nearly $ 116 million a year. The United States also voluntarily contributes an additional $ 100 million to $ 400 million a year to WHO for specific projects – contributions that totaled more than $ 400 million in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.

This means that the United States contributed more than $ 500 million in total to WHO that year, which is just under a quarter of the organization’s annual budget. WHO total budget for 2016 and 2017 combined was over $ 4 billion.

Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.