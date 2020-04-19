Whitmer defends home stay orders amid protests; says coronavirus “disproportionately hurts” Michigan

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen whitmer continued on Sunday to defend his updated home stay orders to combat the Coronavirus pandemic despite great protests from residents wanting to get out of their homes.

Whitmer argued that it had applied more stringent measures because Michigan was particularly affected by the contagion and that the orders are a means of smoothing the curve.

“Michigan currently has the third highest death rate in the country; we are the 10th largest state, as you can infer, that means we have a particularly difficult problem going on here, “said Whitmer on CNN” State of the Union “on Sunday. “It is disproportionately damaging to our state and that is why we must take particularly aggressive action to protect people.”

She added, “We see the curve starting to flatten. And that means we save lives. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Last week, thousands of trucks and cars descended on the state capital of Michigan, Lansing, as angry residents protested Whitmer’s orders. The protest even drew support from President Trump who tweeted “RELEASE THE MICHIGAN!” last week.

“Quarantine is when we restrict the movement of sick people. Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people, “Meshawn Maddock, organizer of the Operation Gridlock event with the Michigan Conservative Coalition, told Fox News. “Each person has learned a hard lesson on social distance. We don’t need a nanny to tell people how to be careful. “

While much of the anger at the protest was directed at the number of job losses and the economic downturn caused by foreclosure orders following the virus, other complaints ranged from the ban on buying articles deemed not essential to the prohibitions on the use of motor boats, but allowing the use of kayaks and canoes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitmer tried to clear up the confusion on Sunday by saying, “We need to be really smart about the actions we are taking now to protect life as well as the actions we are taking to re-engage. [the economy]”And that she doesn’t want to cause a second wave of infections by reopening the state too soon.

“And I know the vast majority of Michiganers understand that not going to the gas station to fill up on your boat … is a sacrifice but it is worth it,” she said. “Because who among us would not prefer to give up jet skiing or boating right now if it will save the lives of your grandparents or your neighbor, and that is precisely what the compromise is in this moment.”

Michigan reported more than 30,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 2,291 deaths. According to figures compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University, Wayne County – which is home to Detroit – has experienced 1,070 deaths, most of the country outside the metropolitan area of ​​New York.