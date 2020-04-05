Whitmer of Michigan says lack of national strategy has created “porous situation” for spread of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen whitmer said on Sunday that a better national strategy is needed to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and that President TrumpThe federal government’s claim that the federal government should not be the first line of defense against contagion “creates a more porous situation.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, said she was grateful for the 400 fans her state had received from the federal government and added that she was not carrying out any political attacks on Trump during the epidemic, but added that the approach current patchwork of the fight against the virus could cause more people to fall ill and die.

“Not having a national strategy where there is a policy for the country as opposed to a patchwork based on which the governor is something, I think, creates a more porous situation where COVID-19 will last longer and more people could falling ill and unfortunately more lives could be lost, “said Whitmer in an interview with” Fox News Sunday “.

Comments by Whitmer, a rising Democratic Party star who was recently mentioned as a potential candidate for former White House vice president Joe Biden, echo those of other state governors hard hit by coronavirus .

Many heads of state have complained of being at war for the respirators, N95 respirators and other personal protective equipment that healthcare workers desperately need on the front lines of the pandemic. Whitmer, along with fellow Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, wants the federal government to procure and distribute much of this equipment to streamline the process and reduce state bidding.

“We are not the enemy of each other. The enemy is COVID-19, “said Whitmer.

While Whitmer and Trump have had a contentious relationship for some time – with the President ridiculing her on Twitter and in his daily press briefings – the two seem to be running amicably right now while Michigan, and in particular the Detroit metropolitan area quickly became a hotspot for the virus.

“None of the comments I have made have been personal in nature,” said Whitmer of Trump. “I do not carry out this kind of political attack.”

Michigan currently has more than 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – including more than 6,700 in Wayne County, home of Dteroit – according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE)

Whitmer also acknowledged the economic toll that the virus is putting on her condition, but added that the health of her constituents is the most pressing issue for her right now.

“The more we fight this, the more difficult it will be for our economy,” she said. “I have a lot of people who are unemployed now [but] at the end of the day, I know I have to listen to the epidemiologists. “

Whitmer added: “The shorter we make it, the better it is for our health and the better for our economy.”