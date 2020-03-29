Whitmer of Michigan says states are at war over medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Continued Criticism Trump administrationThe management of coronavirus pandemic and blame the federal government for exacerbating the shortage of essential medical supplies in hospitals across the country.

Whitmer, a rising star of the Democratic Party and a fierce critic of the president, said states were forced to bid with everyone for personal protective equipment (PPE) and, in some cases, contracts in place were canceled, delayed or canceled and the goods go instead to the federal government.

“It is a source of frustration that is not unique to Michigan, but it is a unique situation that we have in our country right now and that … creates a lot more problems for all of us,” said Whitmer on CNN “State of the Union”. “She noted that in addition to Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York, all had similar problems.

“We, the states, are actively trying to get all of the PPE we can. We are bidding against each other and, in some cases, the federal government has priority, “she said.

Whitmer added, “We have to keep working to get all these other equipment and when we bid against each other, it creates a lot of frustration and concern.”

The Michigan governor was one of the most vocal state officials to criticize Trump, arousing his anger both at his daily press conferences of the White House Coronavirus task force and on Twitter.

Trump said last week that he had a problem with “the young housekeeper, you know who I’m talking about, from Michigan.”

Whitmer responded on Twitter by introducing himself to Trump and saying that she “had asked for help repeatedly and with respect. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPE, fans, N95 masks, test kits. “

She added, “You said you were with Michigan – prove it.”

Trump retaliated in a tweet over the weekend saying that Whitmer was “over his head” and adding “that she has no idea.”

Michigan has quickly become a home for the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States; Wayne County – home to Detroit – has the highest number of infections outside of the New York and Chicago areas. Worldwide, Michigan has the fifth highest number of cases reported, with over 4,600 people having the contagion, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.