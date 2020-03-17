Who are the members of the Coronavirus Task Force?

As potential threats to the United States coronavirus trigger in China has become clear, President Trump appointed a task force in January to develop an American response to the potential crisis. In February, the president appointed vice-president Mike Pence to head the group, which has since provided regular updates to the public on political decisions and other actions related to the epidemic. Below are the key members of the task force, as well as links to more information on each.

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence was appointed in February by President Trump to lead a task force to lead the federal government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic.

After his appointment, Pence cited his experience in fighting a MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) epidemic when he was governor of Indiana.

The current coronavirus task force includes at least three members – Jerome Adams, Alex Azar and Seema Verma – who have worked with Pence in Indiana.

Jerome Adams

Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general of the United States, was one of the most frequently seen government officials explaining the risks of coronavirus and the federal government’s response to it.

Adams, the 20th general surgeon in the United States, has been a major advocate for the ability of counties to initiate needle exchange programs to stem the spread of disease among intravenous drug users while the state fight against opioid abuse.

Adams was the Indiana State Health Commissioner under the government of the day. Mike Pence.

Alex Azar

Alex Azar is secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services (HHS), the post to which President Trump appointed him in January 2018.

The educated lawyer at Yale, who previously worked for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has spent much of his career in the health care industry. For a decade, Azar was a senior executive with the drug maker Eli Lilly.

Deborah Birx

Deborah Birx, who was appointed White House coronavirus end of February is a world renowned medical expert and has worked extensively in the global fight against HIV / AIDS – both as the global coordinator of the State Department for AIDS in the United States and as the United States Special Representative for World Health Diplomacy.

According to a statement from the White House, Birx has nearly 30 years of career, including experience in vaccines, viral diseases and inter-agency coordination.

Ken Cuccinelli

Ken Cuccinelli is the acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and is also an assistant secretary of Homeland Security.

As the acting director of USCIS, he had pushed for a string of strict immigration measures, including the “public office” rule – which would toughen guidelines on whether immigrants who may be dependent on social assistance should receive green cards.

Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

He has made numerous contributions to research and his portfolio at the agency includes the treatment of various immune and infectious diseases, including respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika.

Robert Redfield

Robert Redfield, a longtime specialist in infectious diseases, was appointed director of the federal government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March 2018.

While working at the Walter Reed Research Institute in the Department of Defense in the 1980s, Redfield began researching the AIDS virus at the height of the epidemic. At the time, many scientists believed that the AIDS virus only spread among homosexuals. But Redfield questioned this theory, later becoming one of the first researchers to demonstrate that heterosexuals could also contract the virus.

Seema Verma

Seema Verma is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which helps administer Affordable Care Act – the Obama era law that Verma advocated repealing or reducing.

His job requires him to oversee health care programs that provide services to more than 100 million Americans, with an annual budget of more than $ 1 trillion.

Verma then helped Gov. Mike Pence has revamped Indiana’s Medicaid program and done similar work in other states.

