WHO calls for global “solidarity” against coronavirus: “We are all in the same boat”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for global solidarity to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus because the number of cases and deaths worldwide is not greater than those occurring in China.

“We have seen a rapid escalation of social distancing measures, such as the closure of schools and the cancellation of sporting events and other gatherings. But we have not seen a fairly urgent escalation in testing, isolation and contact tracing, which is the backbone of the COVID-19 response, “said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Monday.

Tedros, who said the agency’s message remains “test, test, test”, called for the isolation of positive patients and those with whom they were in contact for two days before also showing symptoms.

He also requested that confirmed cases, even those with mild symptoms, be isolated in health facilities to prevent transmission. In countries where health systems are already overwhelmed by the virus, Tedros said that patients with mild cases could be isolated and cared for at home.

“People infected with COVID-19 can still infect others after they stop feeling sick, so these measures should continue for at least two weeks after the symptoms disappear,” he said. “Visitors should not be allowed until the end of this period.”

Tedros said the agency is also issuing new guidelines for children, the elderly and pregnant women, and warned that even countries with advanced health systems are struggling to cope with the epidemic.

“As the coronavirus spreads to low-income countries, we are deeply concerned about the impact it could have on populations with high HIV prevalence or children suffering from malnutrition,” he said. . “We call on every country and every individual to do everything to stop transmission”

This includes, said Tedros, refraining from hoarding essential items like drugs and other products that “can make suffering worse.”

“This is the defining global health crisis of our time,” he said. “The coming days, weeks and months will be a test of our determination, a test of our confidence in science and a test of our solidarity. Crises like COVID-19 tend to bring out the best and the worst of humanity. “

He said that “the amazing spirit of human solidarity must become even more contagious than the coronavirus itself”.

“Although we have to be physically separated from each other for a while, we can come together like never before,” said Tedros. “We are all in the same boat. And we can only succeed together.”