WHO chief says “rapid escalation and global spread” of coronavirus is “deeply concerned,” he says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The aggressive spread of new coronavirus has officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) on board.

During virtual press conference On Wednesday, at WHO headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned” about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of the virus.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS

“In the past five weeks, we have seen almost exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost all countries, territories and areas,” said Tedros, adding that authorities expect to see 1 million cases confirmed and 50,000 deaths in the “next few days.”

Although scientists have learned “a huge amount” about the virus in the past few months – after “almost nothing” learned about it after the initial epidemic in Wuhan, China, he noted – the number unknowns related to the virus, including its “behavior”, makes it even more difficult to control the epidemic.

“Our staff speak to thousands of experts around the world every day to collect and distill this evidence and experience,” he added. “We constantly revise and update our advice as we learn more, and try to adapt it to specific contexts.”

Also speaking at the press conference, according to CNBC, was Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical manager for the outbreak.

“COVID-19 is a real threat,” she said. “It is a real threat to everyone on the planet.”

DEBATE ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FACE MASK: SHOULD YOU WEAR IT?

As of Thursday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 951,901 people in 180 countries and territories, causing more than 48,284 deaths.

In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 216,722 diseases and at least 5,137 deaths.