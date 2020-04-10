WHO chief Tedros asked to explain China’s ties to GOP members of the House Watch Panel

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The besieged chief of World Health Organization faces new pressure to explain its relationship to ChinaThe government of the planet as the nations of the world, including the United States, continue to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter Thursday, several Republican members of the United States House Oversight Committee called on Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ethiopian politician at the head of the world health organization, to explain why he praised China’s “transparency” during the crisis, which has been linked to nearly 96,000 deaths worldwide early Friday, including more in the United States.

China has faced numerous accusations of downplaying the Wuhan epidemic, which is said to have triggered the pandemic – thereby hampering the ability of other nations to adequately prepare for the arrival of the virus within their borders.

WHO HEAD OF CLAIM HE WAS RACIALLY TARGETED BY TAIWAN

“Throughout the crisis, WHO has avoided blaming the Chinese government, which is essentially the Chinese Communist Party,” the Republicans wrote to Tedros. “You, as a leader of the WHO, have even praised the” transparency “of the Chinese government during the crisis, when in fact the regime has constantly lied to the world by underreporting its real infection and death statistics. “

The letter quotes a January post on Twitter in which WHO said Chinese authorities had found “no clear evidence” of the human-to-human transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

“On January 14, 2020, the WHO tweeted that”[p]preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus, “” the letter states. “These preliminary investigations have included China imprisoning any doctor who allegedly released information on COVID-19 that had not been previously approved by the public media.”

The letter also highlights the role of American taxpayers in supporting the global organization.

“In 2017, WHO received 17 percent of its total funding, or $ 513 million, from the United States,” said the letter. “It is essential that US taxpayers’ money be allocated to organizations that consistently serve the interests of nations around the world, not just the interests of China’s authoritarian communist regime.”

After the letter was sent, several of the GOP signatories made additional statements. They included Rep rank Jim Jim from Ohio and representatives Jody Hice from Georgia, James Comer from Kentucky and Glenn Grothman from Wisconsin.

“The World Health Organization should be ashamed of relying on Chinese propaganda to decide how to tackle the coronavirus crisis,” said Jordan. “President Trump is right to question the role of WHO in global health in the future.”

“This” apolitical “organization praised the” transparency “of the communist regime, spent weeks arguing that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, and even resisted President Trump’s first travel restrictions in China, “said Hice. “The United States is the largest contributor to WHO funding, and as such, we have a responsibility to oversee and demand reform when necessary – as it currently is.”

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday in an appearance in Fox News “The Story” with Martha MacCallum one of the “agents” of the Chinse government as Beijing seeks to gain influence over various agencies led by the United Nations.

Navarro told MacCallum that President Trump is seriously considering cutting funding for the WHO after the president accused the agency of slamming the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It all depends on China’s vision of the world and how it wants to control different types of international organizations, even if they do not follow international rules,” he said. “So it will be up to the president to watch this.”

On Tuesday, US Representative Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., Presented a resolution in the House calling on the United States to finance WHO until Tedros resigns and the United Nations-backed organization is investigated for its relations with China.

Previously, US Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., called on Tedros to resign in an appearance last week on Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings with Maria” with Maria Bartiromo.

In March, Tedros congratulated President Trump for his management of the novel coronavirus epidemic and said the president “is taking responsibility” to lead the US response to the pandemic.

Tedros also received support from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force.

“Tedros is truly an exceptional person,” Fauci said on March 25 at a press conference in the White House. “I have known him since he was Minister of Health in Ethiopia.

“I mean, obviously, over the years, anyone who says that WHO has had no problems has not looked at WHO. But I think that under his leadership, they were very successful.

“It was all of that,” added Fauci, referring to the coronavirus response.

Tedros declared a global public health emergency for the coronavirus on January 30, The Guardian reported. On the same day, Trump told reporters that he did not think the virus posed a serious threat to the United States, the report says.