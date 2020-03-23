WHO chief warns of accelerating coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The head of the World Health Organization warned on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic accelerates more than 350,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, announced the increase in the number of infections at a press conference in Geneva, The Hill reported.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” said Tedros. “We must attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics.”

He noted that it had taken 67 days to confirm the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and four days for the 100,000 cases. He urged the wealthiest countries in the world to work together to fight the epidemic.

“We need unity in the G20 countries,” he said. “Political engagement at the G-20 level means very strong solidarity that can help us move forward and fight this pandemic in the strongest possible terms.”

American surgeon Jerome Adams also warned on Monday that the pandemic was far from over.

“I want America to understand this week, it’s going to be bad. We really have to unite as a nation, ”said Adams. “We really, really need everyone to stay at home.”

Globally, more than 15,000 people have died from the virus, including 400 in the United States.