WHO declares global “coronavirus” pandemic

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus epidemic a global “pandemic”.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, said that there were now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

He said that in the days and weeks to come, they expect the number of cases and deaths to “climb even higher” and expressed concern about the levels of “inaction” in some countries.

“We have called on countries every day to take urgent and aggressive action,” said Tedros. “We rang loud and clear.”

Tedros stressed that it is still possible for countries to reverse the epidemic if they strive to contain the spread.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” said Tedros. “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their populations in the response.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO emergency operations, warned that inaction could spill over into health systems.

Italy, which has some 10,000 cases, and Iran, which has reported nearly 9,000 illnesses, are among the hardest hit countries in recent days, but Ryan warned that other regions may not be far behind.

“Now is not the time for countries to focus solely on mitigation,” said Ryan, warning that “if you don’t try to remove this virus, it can overwhelm your health system.”

“At the very least, [containment] will reduce pressure and reduce burden and allow your health care system to stay in control and successfully reduce cases. “

COVID-19 is the first coronavirus to be labeled as a pandemic, said Tedros, but added that the health agency thought it would also be the first to be brought under control based on success in several countries.

