WHO director faces calls for resignation for coronavirus treatment, China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Amid persistent criticism that his organization did not properly supervise China coronavirus response and worked to minimize the responsibility of the communist nation for the pandemic, The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is facing increasing calls for his resignation from American politicians and other countries around the world.

The calls were led by Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Who told Fox Business TV channel “Mornings with Maria” last week, Maria Bartiromo, that she “never trusted a communist “and that the” concealment of this virus which is at their origin has caused unnecessary deaths in America and in the world … I think that Dr. Tedros must resign. “

She continued on Friday, attributing in part China’s lack of transparency to the WHO director general.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

MARTHA MCSALLY SAYS WHO BOSS SHOULD RESIGN ON THE “COVER” OF CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA

“Dr. Tedros has deceived the world,” she said. “At one point, he even praised the” transparency of China in its efforts to respond to the coronaviruses “despite a mountain of evidence showing that the regime had concealed the gravity of the epidemic. This deception cost lives. “

Tedros’ misfortunes were caused in large part by his regular support for China during the coronavirus epidemic.

In early February, a few days after President Trump implemented a travel ban for foreign nationals who had recently visited China, Tedros analyzed responses to the coronavirus that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” according to Reuters.

He also tweeted China’s praise on March 20, saying “[f]or the first time, #China did not report any # COVID19 domestic cases yesterday. This is an incredible achievement, which reassures us all that the #coronavirus can be defeated. “

RELATIONS OF CHINA WITH WHO IN CHIEF FOLLOWING A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

This tweet came amid allegations that the numbers of coronaviruses reported by China were not accurate, but were manipulated to make the country’s response to the pandemic stronger than it was.

Comments from Tedros and other World Health Organization communications have been used by China to reinforce the nation’s message as it seeks to divert blame from the pandemic, says University study from Southampton complaints could have been “reduced by 95% worldwide” if China had acted three weeks earlier.

As an example of China relying on the WHO in its efforts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying tweeted that America was determined to blame China after the secretary d State Mike Pompeo said China has allowed thousands of people to leave Wuhan and travel to places like Italy.

“Stop lying between your teeth!” the spokesman said of Pompeo. “As WHO experts have said, China’s efforts have prevented hundreds of thousands of cases of infection.”

GOP SENATOR WANTS HEARINGS ON CORONAVIRUS AND PROBE ON ROLE THAT FOSTERS CHINA’S “MISINFORMATION”

According to Washington Free BeaconSenator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that WHO should consider removing Tedros from the helm.

“The World Health Organization has constantly bowed to the will of the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of global health and the control of the spread of the coronavirus, to minimize the spread of the virus to the systematic exclusion of Taiwan “A spokesman for Cruz told the publication. . “Senator Cruz believes that the WHO has lost the credibility it needs to be effective, and a reassessment of its leadership is urgent.”

Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Also told the Free Beacon that “we must have a serious account with the World Health Organization.”

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Joined the calls for Tedros to be held accountable for the performance of his organization during the pandemic.

“Once this pandemic is under control, WHO management should be held accountable. This includes managing director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who authorized Beijing to use WHO to deceive the world community,” said Rubio. ” At this moment, [Tedros] is either an accomplice or dangerously incompetent. None of these possibilities bodes well for his future as head of this critical organization. “

The same is true of the former US ambassador to the UN, the mother organization of WHO, Nikki Haley.

“It was published by the WHO on January 14,” Haley said of a WHO tweet that cited investigations by Chinese authorities saying that the Communist nation “had found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission “of the coronavirus.

“WHO must explain to the world why it believed China,” she said. “So much suffering has been caused by the mismanagement of information and the Chinese people’s lack of responsibility.”

THE RESOLUTION OF THE BIPARTISAN HOUSE CONDEMNS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT FOR MANAGING THE RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUSES

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Also called for WHO accountability over its management of the coronavirus.

“With regard to the coronavirus, the WHO has failed. They must be held accountable for their role in promoting disinformation and helping Communist China to cover a global pandemic,” Scott said last week . “We know that China is communist lying about the number of cases and deaths, what it knew and when it knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further.”

Scott also called for a WHO investigation, wondering if she deserved American taxpayers’ money.

The United States is the main contributor to WHO. The most recent bill from WHO in the United States, which is one of the many countries that fund the organization, was for nearly $ 116 million per year. The United States also voluntarily contributes between $ 100 million and $ 400 million a year to WHO for specific projects – contributions that totaled more than $ 400 million in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.

This means that the United States contributed more than $ 500 million in total to WHO that year, which is just under a quarter of the organization’s annual budget. WHO total budget for 2016 and 2017 combined was over $ 4 billion.

the Wall Street Journal editorial The board also joined the pile in an editorial published Sunday evening, supporting Scott’s call for an investigation and warning “foreign policy elites” that if they “want to know why so many Americans are distrust of international institutions is WHO “.

All this comes at a time when dissatisfaction is also mounting with Tedros and the WHO on an international scale. A Change.org petition, reported by Jerusalem Post, Which has been translated into several different languages ​​and cites Tedros’ reluctance to question the numbers of self-reported coronaviruses from China, among others, has collected more than 700,000 signatures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, according to the Taiwanese television channel Formosa News, said WHO should change its name to the Chinese Health Organization for its management of the coronavirus.

By Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide had exceeded 1.2 million with 69,000 deaths worldwide. In the United States, 337,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 9,600 people have died.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams at the White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing on Sunday evening said this week will be “the hardest and saddest week in the life of most Americans” – saying that it would be “our time in Pearl Harbor, our time in September 11.”

Dom Calicchio, Barnini Chakraborty, Adam Shaw and Michael Campbell of Fox News contributed to this report.