WHO expert warns countries to relax ban on coronaviruses from lowering guard

A health expert at World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the countries that relaxed earlier coronavirus bans due to low transmission rates should remain vigilant due to the threat of the virus returning.

CORONAVIRUS COULD BE AERIAL

Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at WHO, Told Reuters says the new coronavirus epidemic is “far from over” in the region.

China has relaxed restrictions in the province of origin of the disease.

It is suspected that Beijing may not provide precise figures regarding the number of deaths from the disease in the country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday urged all countries, including China and Iran, to provide accurate information about the virus.

“We asked all countries to come together and tell us what they know so the world can learn,” Pompeo told Fox News. “America will turn around then, we will share the information we receive and ensure the safety of people, not only here in the United States, but around the world.”

Hubei Province is the last large population center still under travel control. Residents were allowed to travel to other parts of Hubei but were unable to leave the province.

Restrictions on other residents of Hubei were lifted on March 23. The last obstacles in Wuhan end on April 8.

