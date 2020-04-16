Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

China Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, according to a report.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian answered a question about accusations that the virus came from a laboratory in central China, according to Reuters.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that there was growing confidence that COVID-19 from a laboratory in Wuhan. Sources said it may have been part of China’s effort to show that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are at or above the capabilities of the United States.

President Trump told John Roberts of Fox News on Wednesday that the administration is “carrying out a very thorough examination of this horrible situation” in light of this information.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told Fox News that the government is “working diligently” to find out where he came from.

The sources, who were informed of the details of the first steps taken by the Chinese government and saw relevant documents, said that the zero patient allegedly worked in the laboratory and contracted the virus from a bat.

Sources believe the coronavirus originated in Wuhan’s laboratory as part of China’s efforts to compete with the United States

One of the sources added that it could be “the most expensive government coverage of all time”.

In addition, sources indicated that WHO had been an accomplice since the beginning of help china cover his tracks.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States was suspending funding for WHO to manage the crisis, adding that the organization had ignored “credible” reports in December that the virus could be spread from person to person.

“I would just say that at this point it is inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we do not know for sure,” said General Mark Milley, the president – joint major, about Washington Post reporting that U.S. Embassy officials had warned of insufficient laboratory security in Wuhan and risky coronavirus testing of bats in 2018.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Fox News, “most people believe it started naturally – it was organic, if you will. I think in due course, once we get through the pandemic we are in right now, we will have time to look back and really check what happened and make sure we have a better understanding so that we can avoid this in the future. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019 before spreading rapidly across China and the rest of the world, infecting more than 2 million people and killing more than 133,000 people on Thursday morning.

Bret Baier and Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.