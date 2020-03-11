Who is Deborah Birx? | Fox News

Ambassador Deborah Birx, who was appointed White House coronavirus end of February is a world renowned medical expert and has worked extensively in the global fight against HIV / AIDS – both as the global coordinator of the State Department for AIDS in the United States and as the United States Special Representative for World Health Diplomacy.

Birx is a doctor, retired Army colonel and was appointed ambassador by former President Obama.

After being appointed to the Coronavirus task force, chaired by Vice President Pence, Birx praised President Trump for ordering travel restrictions at the start of the crisis.

“It is clear that the early work of the president, both with travel restrictions and the ability to quarantine, has given us the time and space for this working group to be very effective,” he said. she declared on March 10.

In 1983 Birx may have saved her own left when she refused a blood transfusion after starting to bleed badly during labor.

“Don’t let them give me blood!” she screamed at her husband before passing out. It was later discovered that the blood she allegedly received was infected with HIV, The New York Times reported.

His appointment to the working group was welcomed by Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

“Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to appoint Deborah Birx as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator is a wise one,” said Byanyima in a statement. “Ms. Birx has repeatedly demonstrated her unparalleled ability to control Infectious diseases and is extremely well placed to develop an effective plan to control COVID-19 in the United States of America. “

Pence placed great expectations for Birx in his role within the working group.

“She will be my right hand in this effort because the president has asked me to lead the White House response to the coronavirus,” Pence told reporters.

According to a statement from the White House, Birx has nearly 30 years of career, including experience in vaccines, viral diseases and interagency coordination.

Since 2014, she has also been in charge of the President’s emergency plan for AIDS control launched by former President George W. Bush in 2003 and director of the global HIV / AIDS division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2005-2014, according to The New York Times.

“I am confident that Ms. Birx will translate the expertise she has applied to HIV into COVID-19,” added Byanyima. “Information from the HIV response can be useful in containing this new viral threat. need for more collaborative work across disease categories. As we fight new diseases, we must remain vigilant in the face of simultaneous epidemics.

Birx previously coordinated the HIV / AIDS efforts of the army, navy and air force and has worked for three administrations, according to the White House.

“Three different administrations of the two political parties relied on his knowledge and his judgment”, White House said the statement. “She has developed and patented vaccines, including directing one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history. … She worked from the research laboratory to the clinic, but she understands that the main objective must always be to reach the poorest people. . “